Aldelo Completes NTEP Certification for Star Micronics Scale

Star Series mG-S8200 Scale Now Available to Aldelo Express POS Users

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aldelo, L.P., developer of the Aldelo Express Cloud POS restaurant technology platform that offers a complete ecosystem of merchant- and customer-facing iOS and Android point-of-sale solutions, recently announced NTEP certification for the Star Micronics mG-S8200 Scale (Certificate Number: 21-095) with Aldelo Express POS. The certification enables Aldelo Express users to interface the scale with their POS devices. The scale is ideal for restaurants that sell food and goods that require accurate weights and measures.

The NTEP certified Star Micronics mG-S8200 scale is ideal for small and large capacity measurements for weighing inventory, produce, meats, and deli products. The POS scale capacity reaches up to 18lbs and is compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows and features Bluetooth, USB, and serial interfaces.

NTEP stands for National Type Evaluation Program, an approval system created by the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standard and Technology (NIST) and the National Conference on Weights and Measures (NCWM). Scales and other weighing equipment that are NTEP approved have been tested and evaluated to ensure they meet all government standards and requirements. Scale certification is the process of having a state licensed service provider ensure that your scale has been installed and has been correctly adjusted or calibrated.

Any restaurant that buys, sells, or charges based upon weight within the United States must use a “legal-for-trade” scale. Each NTEP approved scale will have an NTEP certificate or conformance number listed on it. Every state has its own agencies and departments that monitor scales and inspect them for accuracy. A local weights and measures official will use NIST standards when inspecting a scale, certifying it for use and in most localities, the scale will be sealed (with a sticker showing the date) to prove it is legal for trade. Scale inspection is not a “one and done” process, you will have to register your equipment for regular annual inspections.

“NTEP certification is important for meeting calibration and compliance laws and protecting both Aldelo Express POS merchants and customers,” says Jeff Moore, VP of Operations with Aldelo, L.P. “Before using the scale, merchants must contact their local regulatory authority to find out what they need to do before processing any sales by weight. A merchant that is caught using a non-NTEP certified scale may be subject to heavy fines, seizure of the illegal scale, or work shutdown.”

About Aldelo, L.P.

A leader in developing restaurant point-of-sale solutions for more than 20 years, Aldelo Express Cloud POS is an E2E restaurant technology platform encompassing full-featured merchant- and customer-facing solutions. Merchants leverage a rich ecosystem for customizing and improving customer ordering, dining, and delivery services. This includes Masa+ providing restaurant businesses with a seamless Web-based Restaurant Storefront, Mobile Online Ordering, Secure Digital Wallet with Gift, Loyalty and Reward programs without any added costs.

24/7 technical support and all software releases and updates are at no cost to Aldelo Express Cloud POS merchants. Software updates are released year-round and instantly available via real-time cloud synchronization to the POS, so every device is running the latest version software.

Learn more at www.aldelo.com and www.masa.plus.



