DeWeese and Taniyama Sworn-In

Judge Wendy M. DeWeese (left) and Kimberly B.M. Taniyama (right) take the oath of office administered by Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, 12/02/21.

Kailua-Kona, Hawaii – On December 2, the Hawaii State Supreme Court convened in special session to induct the Honorable Wendy M. DeWeese into office as Judge of the Circuit Court of the Third Circuit, and Kimberly B.M. Taniyama as Judge of the District Court of the Third Circuit.

Family, friends, and colleagues tuned in to watch as Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald presided over the virtual ceremony, which was livestreamed on the Judiciary’s YouTube Channel.

Guest speakers were: West Hawaii Bar Association President Stephen L. Frye; Hawaii County Bar Association Vice-President William B. Heflin; Hawaii State Bar Association President Levi K. Hookano; Hawaii State Trial Judges Association President Judge Matthew J. Viola; Judicial Selection Commission Vice-Chair Francine Dudoit-Tagupa; Hawaii State Representative Mark M. Nakashima; Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi; and Gov. David Y. Ige.

Judge DeWeese will serve a ten-year term from December 2, 2021 to December 1, 2031.

Judge Taniyama will serve a six-year term from December 2, 2021 to December 1, 2027.

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

