Wahiawā District Court Closed by Bad Weather
HONOLULU – Wahiawā District Court, located at 1034 Kilani Avenue, is closed today, Friday, March 20, due to inclement weather.
Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna has issued an order extending the deadline for filing documents due today to Monday, March 23. All hearings and trials scheduled for today at Wahiawā District Court will be rescheduled.
The Judiciary appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation.
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
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