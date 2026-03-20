Wahiawā District Court Closed by Bad Weather

HONOLULU – Wahiawā District Court, located at 1034 Kilani Avenue, is closed today, Friday, March 20, due to inclement weather.

Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna has issued an order extending the deadline for filing documents due today to Monday, March 23. All hearings and trials scheduled for today at Wahiawā District Court will be rescheduled.

The Judiciary appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation.