MEXC Global Initiates Community Voting Towards MX Token 2.0
MEXC Global, one of the leading global digital asset exchanges, is initiating community voting for MX Token 2.0, extending the “Buy-Back & Burn” programSINGAPORE, December 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEXC Global, one of the leading global digital asset exchanges, is initiating a community voting for MX Token 2.0, while extending the “Buy-Back & Burn” program of the MX Token, the team of MEXC Global has decided to take further steps of their token matrix.
The MX Token was first introduced in 2018 with a total supply of 1 billion, as the native token of the exchange that allows users to pay trading fees at a discounted rate on the platform. After 38 times buy-backs, 450,000,000 MX tokens have been burnt and the total supply has declined to 550 million.
Over the past 3 years, MX token has become increasingly popular and witnessed fast growth and successful global expansion for the exchange. Today, MEXC Global is available globally in over 10 languages, supporting millions of users from over 200 countries and regions around the clock, with over $2 billion of average daily trading volume, and processes 1.4M transactions per second.
During this period, MX Token continued to grow quickly and became a great success. As the community governance token, millions of users regularly use MX token for discounted trading and transaction fees, and to participate in Launchpad, Kickstarter, M-day, MX-DeFi, Voting, PoS Pool, and even more products on MEXC Global.
The wealth effect created by MX is even more attractive. MX token has become one of the most popular exchange tokens and is ranked in the top 200 tokens in the crypto market. Since 2020, more than 200,000 MX holders have received over $70 million worth of allocation from its activities. The return for early investors of MX tokens has exceeded more than 400 times.
MX Token 2.0: Exchange the world again
MEXC Global is dedicated to building a robust community and values opinions from community members. MEXC Global initially had planned a 450 million MX token for the team incentive, which still remains locked. Now, for further growth of the MEXC community, the team has decided to initiate community voting to further develop the ecosystem and expand the infrastructure with quality decentralized projects to be powered by the MX token.
To support the evolution of the MEXC Global ecosystem and MX Token 2.0, there are two proposals from the feedback of the community over the months.
Proposal A:
*MEXC Foundation: 100,000,000 MX Token
*MEXC Labs: 250,000,000 MX Token
*MEXC Strategic Partnership investment fund: 100,000,00 MX Token
Proposal B:
*MEXC Foundation: 100,000,000 MX Token
*MEXC Labs: 150,000,000 MX Token
*MEXC Strategic Partnership investment fund: 100,000,000 MX Token
*Immediate Burn: 100,000,000 MX Token
The voting will take place between December 4th, 10:00 (UTC) to December 6th, 10:00 (UTC). For detailed voting rules, please follow further official announcements.
As always, MEXC Global stands for the values and interests of the community. With a clear community vision, strong technical innovations, a larger user base, and more ecosystem resources. MX Token 2.0 is on a clear path towards an advanced ecosystem and is ready for the next generation of user-centric digital asset exchanges.
About MEXC Global
Established in April 2018, MEXC Global is a digital asset trading platform with over 7 million users, which offers users one-stop services including spot, margin, leveraged ETFs, derivatives trading and staking services. The core members of the team come from international enterprises and financial companies and have experience in blockchain and financial industries.
For more information, please visit: www.mexc.com
Antonio Wu
MEXC Global
