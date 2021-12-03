Pakistani Business Owner Awarded Highest Official UK Business Award by Her Majesty, The Queen.

Submit Release
UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learning Resource Network (LRN) was awarded the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise (International Trade) in 2020. The award recognises LRN’s efforts in furthering its outreach of qualification provision in the UK and also, predominantly, in its overseas market.

To officially recognise this achievement, on 10 November 2021, the Chief Executive Officer (Muhammad Zohaib Tariq, British-Pakistani) attended an official reception at Windsor Castle to meet senior members of the Royal Family. The event at Windsor Castle was hosted by His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales with other members of the Royal Family in attendance, including Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, the Honorable Lady Ogilvy.

The reception was followed by an awards ceremony on 23 November 2021, where the LRN team met with and was awarded their certificate. The certificate is signed by both her Majesty, The Queen and Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and was presented by the Queen’s representative, Deputy Lord-Lieutenant Nick Bracken, OBE.

The Queen’s Award is a culmination of the hard work and dedication of the wider LRN team (includes examiners, moderators, item writers, administration staff, Governing Council members and Senior Management Team members) all over the world.

Muhammad Zohaib Tariq, CEO of the LRN said, “The Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade is a great testament to the hard work and commitment by the LRN team – and to meet so many members of the Royal Family at the reception was a day that will stay with us all. Not only is it important to be recognised as meeting such high standards, but it is also rewarding to be acknowledged as the peers of other awardees. This award has boosted team morale throughout the pandemic, and we look forward to a continuing bright future at LRN.”

