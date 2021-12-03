CWD-Positive Deer Confirmed in Weakley County

NASHVILLE --- A deer harvested in Weakley County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). The CWD-positive deer changes Weakley County from being a high-risk CWD county to a CWD-positive county.

Deer carcass exportation and wildlife feeding restrictions have been in effect since the county became high-risk due to the proximity of a positive deer in Henry County and remain in effect. There are no changes to hunting regulations at this time. The only change for Weakley County will be the change from high-risk to positive. The location of this positive does not affect the CWD status of any other counties. For more information on rules and regulations visit CWDinTN.com.

“Hunters have a great opportunity to help in the fight against CWD by continuing to hunt and have their harvest tested. Through our Replacement Buck program, positive deer do not count against your bag limit and through the Fight CWD Incentive program, hunters will receive a voucher to cover meat processing fees for their next deer harvest,” said Stephanie Durno-Karns, assistant chief, game species program.

The positive deer was harvested between Dresden and the Henry County line. Weakley County had been classified as a high- risk county since early September when a deer was confirmed CWD-positive in Henry County near the border of Henry and Weakley counties.

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission instituted deer carcass transportation and wildlife feeding restrictions to positive and high-risk counties to best manage CWD in the state. Supplemental feeding of wildlife is banned in high-risk and positive counties, therefore placement of grains, salt products, and other consumable products for wildlife is prohibited. The ban does not apply to feed placed within 100 feet of a residence, feed placed in a manner not accessible to deer, or feed and minerals as the result of normal agricultural practices. Food plots are still legal in affected counties.

---TWRA---