VT NDCAP Meeting on 12-6-2021

The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its fourth meeting of 2021 on Monday evening, December 6, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. While this meeting will be conducted primarily as a webcast and teleconference, in accordance with Vermont Open Meeting Law, the following physical location will be available for those wishing to attend and participate in person:

Epsilon Spires Social Engagement Room 190 Main Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301

In the interests of health and safety, we request that only COVID-19 vaccinated individuals attend this meeting in person. If you are unvaccinated or feeling ill, please join the meeting via webcast in lieu of attending in person. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear face masks. Social distancing will be enforced. As part of this enforcement, in-person attendance will be limited to 35 people.

In addition to hearing NorthStar and State agencies’ reports on recent Vermont Yankee decommissioning activities, the Panel will discuss its proposed budget and potential meeting logistics improvements. Elections of 2022 Panel officers will also be held. The complete agenda for the December 6th meeting is available.

For more information, including how to participate in the meeting online, please see the Press Release regarding the meeting or the VT NDCAP webpage.