Assistant Attorney General – Human Services Unit – Director

The Office of Vermont Attorney General seeks a highly motivated attorney to join its management team as Director of its Human Services Unit serving the Vermont Departments of Vermont Health Access; Health; Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living; and the Divisions of Economic Services, and Child Development. This position offers the opportunity to serve the Agency of Human Services and the public in a fast-paced, dynamic practice that is focused on healthcare, public health, vulnerable adults, and public benefits. The job requires at least five (5) years of relevant legal experience.

The Director is responsible for the supervision and management of eight (8) assistant attorneys general representing the above Departments and Divisions in contested administrative hearings and state trial courts. The Director’s administrative responsibilities include personnel management for the Unit including participating in recruitment and hiring of Unit staff, completion of performance evaluations, and setting and monitoring performance goals for each staff member.

Subject matters commonly dealt with include protection of vulnerable adults, representation of the Department of Vermont Health Access in Medicaid coverage and health exchange issues, representation of the Division of Economic Services in benefit appeals, and resolving complex healthcare data privacy and public health legal issues. Other areas include knowledge of and responding to Vermont Public Records Act requests, and statutory approvals of State contracts and grants.

Preference will be given to those applicants with experience in administrative law, health law, and human services. Prior management experience is a plus. Candidates must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar, or be eligible to waive in, with excellent oral and written communication skills.

This position is a full-time, exempt position. Salary and benefits will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the State of Vermont Attorney Pay Plan. The Vermont Attorney General’s Office is committed to building on local, state, and national efforts to advance equity and social justice. The State of Vermont is an Equal Opportunity Employer. For a full copy of the EOE policy, please see: https://humanresources.vermont.gov/sites/humanresources/files/documents/Labor_Relations_Policy_EEO/Policy_Procedure_Manual/Number_3.0_EQUAL_EMPLOYMENT_OPPORTUNITY_AFFIRMATIVE_ACTION.pdf

This position will remain open until filled. Please respond by sending your statement of interest, resume, and a writing sample to Assistant Attorney General Edward Kenney, AHS Division Chief, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, Vermont 05671-2080 or ted.kenney@vermont.gov.

Last modified: December 3, 2021