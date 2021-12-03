Governor Dunleavy Announces 2021 Holiday Open House

Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy invite Alaskans to the Governor’s Annual Christmas and Holiday Open House at the Governor’s Residence, to be held Tuesday, December 7th, from 3:00 – 6:00 pm.

“Rose and I are looking forward to finally hosting this holiday celebration after cancelling last year,” said Governor Dunleavy. “The past holiday season was hard for all of us. We are grateful to be able to host this special tradition once again, in person. As we gather with our loved ones this season, be sure to remember all who are spending the holidays away from their families this season.”

The first open house was held by Territorial Governor Walter Eli Clark and his family on New Year’s Day 1913. The annual tradition has been held every year since, apart from two years during World War II and last year due to COVID-19.

This year, due to COVID-19 protocols, the Governor’s tradition will look different. The 11,000 cookies will be individually wrapped for sanitary purposes. There will be Mexican Wedding Cookies, Double Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, Raspberry Thumbprint, Ginger Molasses, Coconut Macaroon, Snickerdoodles, Sugar Cookies, Tour Cookies and Gingerbread Men. Entertainers from the Juneau community will be performing, including Tom Locher on the piano and Vox Borealis Acapella Group from the Juneau Lyric Opera Association.

This year’s annual Together Tree, from the U.S. Forest Service, is a 14-foot redpoll pine donated from the Etolin Island, southwest of Wrangell Island. This tree was blessed by elders from Wrangell community, Virginia Oliver and Lu Knapp. The U.S. Forest Service employees worked to select the perfect tree and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted with transportation on November 18th on the Elderberry. Students from the Ketchikan school district crafted some ornaments that will be placed on the tree.

Individuals with special accessibility needs are invited to contact Maxine Lucero at (907) 465-3500, to arrange entry from 2:30-3:00 p.m.

