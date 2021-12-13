Statement From Commissioner Latourette on EPA Water Infrastructure Funding (21/P040)

(21/P040) TRENTON – Statement from Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette on U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Water Infrastructure Funding announcement:

“Strong communities depend on strong infrastructure,” said Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette. “While the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has a longstanding history of working with our communities to improve this infrastructure across the state, far too much is old and in desperate need of replacement. This is especially true in our disproportionately burdened communities, which face challenges such as those posed by lead service lines. The funding made possible by the passage of the national Infrastructure Law rightly focuses on the pressing needs of our environmental justice communities and opens many doors for us to better safeguard the health of our citizens, protect the environment, grow the economy and create jobs – and improve the quality of life for all New Jerseyans by making all of our communities strong.”

