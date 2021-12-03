Gov. Little announces appointments to Transportation Board, Blaine County Commission

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today he appointed Gary Osborn of Troy to the district 2 position on the Idaho Transportation Board, serving Nez Perce, Latah, Idaho, Clearwater and Lewis counties.

Osborn is a lifelong farmer in Latah County who operates a family farm that was established in 1917. He has served on the Soil Conservation Board for Latah County, the local school board, and the local rural fire committee.

“I appreciate Gary and all our Idaho Transportation Board members for their role in helping create an effective, safe transportation system throughout our state. Transportation infrastructure is imperative to our quality of life in Idaho. Through our Leading Idaho initiative, we have achieved historic investments in transportation that will save Idahoans’ time on the road and ensure commerce can move quickly, and I will seek continued investments in transportation to keep up with the pace of growth in our state,” Governor Little said.

The Idaho Transportation Board establishes state transportation policy and guides the planning, development and management of a transportation network that is safe, efficient and enhances Idaho’s economy and quality of life.

Osborn replaces Jan Vassar, who passed away this year after more than 12 years of service on the Idaho Transportation Board.

Governor Little also announced his appointment of Muffy Davis to the Blaine County Commission. She will start in January and serve through the remainder of the term ending in January of 2023. She replaces Commissioner Jacob Greenberg, who is stepping away from the position at the end of December. Davis is currently serving in a district 26 seat in the Idaho House of Representatives, which includes Blaine, Lincoln, Camas, and Gooding counties. Governor Little will appoint a replacement for Davis’ legislative seat before the start of the 2022 legislative session in January.

