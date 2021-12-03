Fontana Announces Over $2M for Local Violence Prevention Funding

HARRISBURG – December 3, 2021 – Sen. Wayne Fontana (D-Allegheny) announced today that $2,285,375 in grant funding has been awarded to local organizations for violence intervention and prevention programs.

“After witnessing yet another tragic school shooting this week, it is more important than ever that we work directly with individuals and organizations in our communities to prevent and address violence,” Fontana said. “We must work to stop violence at its root, and we must work to make sure gun violence does not take any more precious lives from our communities. Children should grow up feeling safe in their schools, and parents and community members should feel secure in their homes and neighborhoods.”

Organizations receiving funding include:

assists people who were recently released from prison to find gainful employment – Implementation of Group Violence Intervention (GVI) programming – $1,435,375 The Neighborhood Resilience Project serves people of all ages who suffer from exposure to gun-related trauma – Support and expand their Trauma Response Team – $500,000

This announcement comes on the heels of Fontana securing more than $2.6 million for violence and opioid abuse prevention programs in September of this year.

Grant funding for these organizations is awarded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) and their School Safety and Security Committee. More information about PCCD funding opportunities can be found here .

