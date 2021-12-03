Job Announcement - Juvenile Specialist Attorney

Job ID 3020405

Location Minot, ND

Full-Time, Regular

Closing Date12/07/2021

The hiring range for this position is $5642-$7523/month.

Summary of Work

This position will represent indigent clients primarily in juvenile proceedings statewide and on appeals in the North Dakota Supreme Court. This position will require a significant amount of travel.

Responsibilities include:

Represent clients in judicial proceedings in a competent, effective and ethical manner.

Provide representation for juvenile cases in various jurisdictions as necessary which will require travel and/or the ability to appear electronically.

Link to full job announcement: https://www.cnd.nd.gov/psc/recruit/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST_FL&Action=U&SiteId=11000&FOCUS=Applicant&JobOpeningId=3020405&PostingSeq=1