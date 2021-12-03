Theatrical debut for the First Ever Non-Binary led Christmas and Holiday Film, The Magical Christmas Tree

Poster for The Magical Christmas Tree

The first Christmas film to feature non-binary lead characters makes its theatrical debut this December!

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LGBT romantic holiday comedy, The Magical Christmas Tree, will make its theatrical debut on Wednesday, December 8th, 2021, at the Cinemark 18 and XD located at 6081 Center Dr. Suite 201, Los Angeles, CA 90045.

This little flick is more than just a Christmas comedy, however, and is actually a very groundbreaking film, being that it is:

-The first Christmas film ever made to feature a non-binary character in the leading role. And not just one, but two non-binary characters.

-The first romance and comedy, plus first romantic comedy, to feature a relationship between two non-binary characters.

-The actors playing the non-binary characters are themselves, non-binary.

-Only the third feature film ever released to feature a non-binary character in the leading role (and the first to feature two non-binary leads), though the filmmakers hope that it's far from the last.

The Magical Christmas Tree was produced by Cineridge Entertainment and is being distributed by Cinema Epoch through producer Gregory Hatanaka (Samurai Cop 2, Until the Night, Blue Dream). The film was written and directed by Scott Hillman. It stars Socks Whitmore, Ky Mullen, Shane Ryan-Reid, Chris Spinelli, Raven Miles, Jaclyn Marfuggi and Leonard Zhang. Producers include Chris Spinelli, Louis DeStefano, Shane Ryan-Reid, Nicole D'Angelo, Linda S. Wong, Kelley Daniel, Benny Tjandra.

Synopsis for the film reads as such;

When their Mean Boss has a sudden change of heart after being visited by the Ghosts of Christmas, Pace is sent off to find a real Christmas Tree in the forest. A grand adventure begins where they set off on a search for the Magical tree.

The screening of The Magical Christmas Tree is part of the Culver City Film Festival. Many of the cast and filmmakers will be in attendance. The film is hitting various streaming platforms this month.

Trailer