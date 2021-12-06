Mendelson Consulting Appointed to Intuit QuickBooks Partner Council
Intuit Select Panel Advises on Products and Services that Partners and Their Customers Want MostPEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Intuit, Inc (Nasdaq: INTU) announced that Mendelson Consulting has been named to the company’s U.S. Partner Council advisory board. Intuit’s mission is to power prosperity around the world, and it accomplishes this through its innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions that serve more than 100 million accounting professionals, small businesses, and consumers worldwide.
As CEO of Mendelson Consulting, Mario Nowogrodzki is one of 10 council members who will share their insights, experience, and expertise to help Intuit develop new products and services for accounting professionals and small businesses worldwide. Mr Nowogrodzki has more than 30 years of experience in providing value add services that help small and mid-size businesses thrive.
“We are excited to have Mario on our Council,” said Ted Callahan, leader of the QuickBooks Accountant Business, Small Business and Self-Employed Group at Intuit. “As an Intuit Partner who embraces new technology and forward-thinking practices, Mario will be a critical member of our advisory board. He will be instrumental in helping us develop, enhance and deliver products and services that meet the needs of customers across the globe, ultimately allowing them to better serve their small businesses.”
Mr Nowogrodzki was elected to the Intuit Partner Council when it was introduced in 2006 and served for three consecutive terms. He is looking forward to contributing again, “I am excited about the opportunity to make a difference in our industry as the future of bookkeeping and SaaS solutions evolves, especially as more of our work becomes more focused on value-added, managed services that help small and mid-size businesses prosper.”
Intuit’s QuickBooks Partner Council meets virtually and periodically at Intuit’s Silicon Valley headquarters to get an inside look at the company’s strategy and product development. Members participate for up to two years, sharing their thoughts and insights on critical accountant and small business tools.
About Mario Nowogrodzki and Mendelson Consulting
Mario Nowogrodzki, CPA.CITP, is founder and principal of Mendelson Consulting (https://www.mendelsonconsulting.com), an accounting technology firm that assists entities with planning, selecting and implementing business management systems. Mendelson Consulting has been selected as Top Technologist by the Sleeter Group, Top Integrations ProAdvisor by Insightful Accountant, has multiple-year placement in Top 100 ProAdvisors list, and is a recognized premier reseller and solution provider for Intuit QuickBooks. Mendelson Consulting is also a Microsoft Cloud Services Provider, delivering Office365, Dynamics 365, Azure platform services and other transformative cloud solutions for businesses. Mr. Nowogrodzki is Chair of the Florida Institute of CPAs Business Technology Section; a contributing author and speaker for Intuit, Accountex, the Woodard Group and more. Visit https://www.MendelsonConsulting.com to learn more.
About Intuit Inc.
Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Credit Karma, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products, and services, and find us on social.
