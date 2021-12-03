Governor Wolf Awards $54.5 Million for 16 Community Development Projects That Will Create Jobs, Improve Quality of Life

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today the approval of more than $54.5 million to support 16 community, economic development, and revitalization projects throughout Pennsylvania.

“I am pleased to announce these projects will receive the state funding they need to improve or create new community projects and facilities that add to the quality of life for residents in these communities,” Governor Wolf said.

Supported through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), the funding will support critical expansion projects, providing opportunities for additional employment training, job creation and community services.

Award approvals include:

Adams County

Cumberland Township

Adams County Historical Society Museum, Archives & Education Center

$2 million

The project includes the construction of a new climate-controlled community history center for the Adams County Historical Society’s collection of priceless artifacts with an interactive exhibit gallery, education center, reading room and archive.

Allegheny County

Pittsburgh

Tree of Life

$6.6 million

The project will transform the site of the worst anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history into a new place of hope, remembrance, and education.

Berks County

Jefferson Township

IUOE Local 542 JATC

$745,000

The project includes the demolition and replacement of two existing structures at the IUOE training facility. Two dormitories to each house 15 students in the training program, and provide HVAC and proper electrical, plumbing, and fire suppression systems. The purchase of two excavators is included with this project.

Berks County

Reading

FirstEnergy Stadium

$7.5 million

The project will construct a three-story structure at FirstEnergy Stadium for the home and visiting clubhouses, women’s locker room, batting tunnels, weight room, team laundry, equipment storage, an indoor event space and other enhancements.

Bucks County

Doylestown Township

Doylestown Hospital Children’s Village

$2 Million

The project will construct a new multi-use facility for the Children’s Village Child Care Center at the site of the old center. At approximately 42,000 square feet, there will be rooms for infants through kindergarteners, multipurpose area, library, playground and outdoors learning space, and a secure entrance to the center.

Delaware County

Chester City

Small Business Incubator and Corporate Center (SBICC)

$2 million

This project by Starboard Industries LLC will create the Small Business Incubator and Corporate Center and will transform 24 Keystone Opportunity Zone lots into a 3,000 square-foot, four story office building and a 70-car parking lot. The first floor will provide a financially viable space for Chester entrepreneurs. The remaining space will host Agronomed Pharmaceuticals’ management team and scientific thought leaders.

Erie County

Erie

expERIEnce Children’s Museum

$5 million

The project expands the current building and adds a new exterior space for outdoor programming. The three-story addition to the current Children’s Museum facility includes site preparation, foundation and concrete slabs, structural steel, building envelope, interior walls, and ceilings, finishes, and mechanical and electrical systems. Renovations to the existing include: reworking of structural steel and the addition of energy efficient heating/cooling/lighting, electrical, plumbing, communication systems, and ADA compliant entrances.

Lackawanna County

Scranton

The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank

$2 million

The project will renovate a nationally recognized, historic commercial building and repurpose it as the bank’s new headquarters. The project will also renovate a vintage building located in Dunmore, updating the location to showcase the bank’s growing digital capabilities.

Philadelphia

Reading Terminal Market

$1 million

The project will provide utility upgrades to ensure the long-term viability of the building and enable the Reading Terminal Market to remain an attractive and welcoming place for new vendors, shoppers, and tourists.

Philadelphia

Community College of Philadelphia, Main Campus – Student Services Center

$3 million

The project will update the Winnet Building, Athletics Center, and the historic Mint Building.

Philadelphia

Academy of Music, Inc

$1.5 million

The project includes the restoration of the building’s roof, cornice, and gutters, while improving safety for future roof maintenance.

Philadelphia

Curtis Institute of Music

$2 million

The project will improve the building’s energy efficiency, accessibility, and life safety by enclosing the central courtyard and creating infill floors at each level to provide access to a new elevator, installing an emergency alert system and various fire safety mechanisms, and installing a cooling system. An undersized, non-functional passenger elevator will be removed, and a service elevator to transport large instruments will be installed.

York County

York City

Codorus Greenway

$10 million

The project is part of the Codorus Greenway enhancements and includes improvements between King St. and the rail bridge north of Philadelphia St. in York. Construction will repair and reconstruction of flood walls to expand the capacity of the levee system and create riparian buffer areas adjacent to the creek and allow for an ADA compliant access point, remediation of contaminated soil, and in-channel improvements, including construction of a cross vein in the creek.

York County

York City

Crispus Attucks York African American History Museum

$4 million

The project will build a museum at the vacant, Crispus Attucks York-owned lots. The museum will contain three floors with a lower level.

York County

York City

Strand Capitol Performing Arts, Appell Center Infrastructure Revitalization

$2 million

The project at the Strand Theatre will replace heating and cooling units and the fire detection and suppression system, upgrade stage lighting and the electronic marquee; renovate and redesign the concession area, install motorized assist doors, construct lower counters and restore the historic ornamentation.

York County

Spring Grove Borough

$3.2 million

Roth’s Church Road Community Partnership

Along with the YMCA of York and York County, the Roth’s Church Road Community Partnership will establish a multi-generational community hub by repurposing a former school building. The project will repair the roof and make other renovations.