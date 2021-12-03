Submit Release
News Search

There were 552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,971 in the last 365 days.

American Royalty Jeweled Crown Up for Auction Help Save The Chapel

American Royalty Jeweled Crown Up for Auction Help Save The Chapel

GARFIELD , ARKANSAS , USA , December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Help us Save our Community Chapel

American Royalty Jeweled:
Pageant Crown
Heads to Auction

Ending December 7th, 2021

As part of a public auction, an authenticated preliminary Miss America Pageant Crown is currently available at saintoaksanctuary.org, with proceeds for the item funding a portion of the restoration and preservation of the Saint Oak Sanctuary in Garfield, Arkansas.

This official, intricate, four-point preliminary Miss America Crown is crafted in silver and is decorated with European Swarovski crystal stones. It measures 6 inches in diameter and 2 inches high. It features a tab stamped, “Official M.A.O.” (Miss America Organization). The crown has been verified for authenticity with Best Crown Company which makes crowns in-house in their St. Petersburg, Florida, facility. A crown was awarded to a woman who won a state pageant, which ushered her into the national competition. The Miss America pageant is an annual competition whose 100th anniversary celebration is this December.

The organizers for the Saint Oak Sanctuary are seeking funding and services through a variety of methods, including auctions, direct donation support, sponsorship, and volunteering. Donations will go directly towards the chapel’s restoration and preservation, healing garden development, community outreach, and educational events.

Auctions are scheduled to end on December 7th, 2021, at 5:00pm CST (UTC -6).

Those looking to get involved can contact:
Cash Watkins
(479) 595-5447
cash@saintoaksanctuary.org
or go to the Saint Oak Sanctuary’s website.

Cash A Watkins
Saint Oak Sanctuary
+1 479-595-5447
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

American Royalty Jeweled Crown Up for Auction Help Save The Chapel

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.