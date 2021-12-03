American Royalty Jeweled Crown Up for Auction Help Save The Chapel
American Royalty Jeweled:
Pageant Crown
Heads to Auction
Ending December 7th, 2021
As part of a public auction, an authenticated preliminary Miss America Pageant Crown is currently available at saintoaksanctuary.org, with proceeds for the item funding a portion of the restoration and preservation of the Saint Oak Sanctuary in Garfield, Arkansas.
This official, intricate, four-point preliminary Miss America Crown is crafted in silver and is decorated with European Swarovski crystal stones. It measures 6 inches in diameter and 2 inches high. It features a tab stamped, “Official M.A.O.” (Miss America Organization). The crown has been verified for authenticity with Best Crown Company which makes crowns in-house in their St. Petersburg, Florida, facility. A crown was awarded to a woman who won a state pageant, which ushered her into the national competition. The Miss America pageant is an annual competition whose 100th anniversary celebration is this December.
The organizers for the Saint Oak Sanctuary are seeking funding and services through a variety of methods, including auctions, direct donation support, sponsorship, and volunteering. Donations will go directly towards the chapel’s restoration and preservation, healing garden development, community outreach, and educational events.
Auctions are scheduled to end on December 7th, 2021, at 5:00pm CST (UTC -6).
Those looking to get involved can contact:
Cash Watkins
(479) 595-5447
cash@saintoaksanctuary.org
or go to the Saint Oak Sanctuary’s website.
