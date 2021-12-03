Northwest Ohio Security Company Expands To New Headquarters
Infinite Protection recently purchased a 23,000 square foot facility to better provide physical, and digital security service to Ohio organizations and beyond.WAPAKONETA, OH, US, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Northwest Ohio company has recently begun expanding due to increasing demand for security services. Infinite Protection, a digital and physical security company, moved to its new corporate headquarters in downtown Wapakoneta, Ohio's previous Fifth Third Bank building. "Purchasing and renovating a new headquarters was a huge challenge but was important to accommodate our growth," commented Isaac Dunifon, president of the company.
Infinite Protection was started in 2016 in response to the increasing challenges of securing businesses digitally and physically. Infinite Protection's core focus is "To Help Organizations Protect People, Property, and Profits." Since that time, Infinite Protection has assembled a team of former law enforcement and IT professionals who provide digital and physical security solutions to businesses around the country.
Infinite Protection offers various services to businesses, nonprofits, and governmental organizations, including video surveillance, alarm systems, access control, alarms, cyber security software, and digital forensics.
While most Infinite Protections products are designed to prevent physical and digital attacks, they also have extensive experience forensically investigating and mitigating attacks. Whether it's a data breach, malware, or theft, Infinite can collect evidence from various digital devices and give expert testimony in court.
"With the increased threats organizations, are experiencing we have seen immense growth, especially with protecting from emerging cyberattacks," Isaac noted. and he added, "This new 23,000 square foot facility allows us to better provide our services to Ohio organizations and beyond."
Due to the increased amount of employees working remotely, Infinite Protection has begun offering remote monitoring and VPN software. These tools allow employers to keep remote employees engaged and productive while also securing the organization's data and systems.
At Infinite Protection, we design security systems that monitor and protect your business from physical and digital threats. With over 20 years of experience, our team of former law enforcement professionals is dedicated to keeping your business safe and operational. Our security experts work with your business to create and install security systems for your business needs, so you can rest easy knowing your company is protected. We have locations in Ohio, Nevada, and Texas.
