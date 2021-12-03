HERBOLEA ANNOUNCES DECEMBER CONFERENCES ATTENDANCE IN CALIFORNIA
Herbolea will attend the Hall of Flower in Palm Springs and the Cannabis Business Summit Expo in San FranciscoFLORENCE, ITALY, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Herbolea Biotech s.p.a., an Italian biotech company licensing patented solvent-less industrial technologies to transform botanicals into superior quality products, announced today that its management will attend the following conferences in California in December 2021:
Hall of Flower in Palm Springs on December 8th and 9th 2021
Cannabis Business Summit Expo in San Francisco on December 15th and 16th 2021
About Herbolea
Herbolea Biotech is an Italian extraction technology company offering industrial solventless solutions to transform botanicals into superior quality products through proprietary, highly efficient, and environmentally friendly technologies. Visit www.herbolea.com to learn more or watch a video of our processes at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjLIds9FPkQ.
For more information, please contact Lorenzo Venturini Del Greco by email.
Lorenzo Venturini Del Greco
Herbolea
lorenzo.venturini@herbolea.com