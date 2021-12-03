Another Freudenberg Acquisition in the U.S.
RPS Products strengthens business in air filters for residential and office buildingsPLYMOUTH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After purchasing Protect Plus Air Holding, Inc. in September, Freudenberg’s Filtration Technologies business group has completed another transaction in the United States. It has acquired RPS Products, a filter manufacturer that also sells air filters for residential and office buildings through retailers. In 2020, the company had more than 200 employees and generated about $41 million U.S. in revenue. Its headquarters is in Hampshire, Illinois.
"With these two acquisitions, we are expanding our business in North America while investing in a new business field, filter solutions for retail and office buildings,” said Dr. Mohsen Sohi, CEO of the Freudenberg Group. The group already has more than 10,000 employees at about 90 locations in North America.
Broad positioning for long-term success
The two filter manufacturers, RPS Products and Protect Plus Air, are well-established in the United States. “With its BestAir brand, RPS Products enjoys a high degree of trust among consumers, and its products and customers make it an outstanding complement to Protect Plus Air. With these two purchases, we are committing ourselves to an attractive market with good opportunities for growth in the United States,” said Dr. Andreas Kreuter, CEO of Freudenberg Filtration Technologies. Founded in 1969, RPS Products has been owned by some of founder Richard Schuld’s descendants and is a leading developer and manufacturer of air filters that are used in heating and air conditioning systems.
As part of the acquisition of RPS Products, the company is being integrated into Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, L.P. and will continue operating under that name. “From now on, we are part of the Freudenberg Group. This is presenting us with new growth opportunities. We are especially happy to be part of a global company with technological expertise and the capacity to innovate, along with strong values and principles,” said Dan Schuld, CEO and former co-owner of RPS Products.
About Freudenberg Filtration Technologies
As a global technology leader in air and liquid filtration, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies develops and produces high-performance, energy-efficient filtration solutions which improve the efficiency of industrial processes, conserve resources, protect people and the environment and thus enhance the quality of life. With its Viledon and micronAir global brands, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies offers customers innovative filter elements and systems for the energy and resources, hygiene and health, automobile and transport, production and building technology sectors, and for highly-specialized applications. In 2020, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies generated sales of €519.4 million and employed 2,853 people at year end.
www.freudenberg-filter.com
About the Freudenberg Group
Freudenberg is a global technology group that strengthens its customers and society long-term through forward-looking innovations. Together with its partners, customers and research institutions, the Freudenberg Group develops leading-edge technologies and excellent products and services for about 40 markets and for thousands of applications: seals, vibration control components, technical textiles, filters, specialty chemicals, medical products and the most modern cleaning products. Strength of innovation, strong customer orientation, diversity, and team spirit are the cornerstones of the Group. The 170-year-old company holds strong to its core values: a commitment to excellence, reliability and pro-active, responsible action. In 2020, the Freudenberg Group employed about 48,000 people in some 60 countries worldwide and generated sales of some €8.8 billion. www.freudenberg.com
