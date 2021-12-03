Submit Release
News Search

There were 610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,218 in the last 365 days.

Alexey Miller and Milorad Dodik, member of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Presidency, discuss supplies of Russian gas

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Milorad Dodik, member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, took place today in St. Petersburg.

The meeting reviewed relevant issues of cooperation, focusing in particular on the supplies of Russian gas.

Background

On January 1, 2021, Gazprom began supplying gas to Bosnia and Herzegovina via a new route. Gas from Russia is transmitted by the TurkStream offshore gas pipeline and further across Turkey. It is then brought via Bulgaria’s national gas transmission system to Serbia, where it is distributed among consumers in Serbia and in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

 

Information Directorate, Gazprom

Media 

+7 812 609-34-21  +7 812 609-34-32 +7 812 613-29-27

pr@gazprom.ru

Investment Community

+7 812 609-41-29

ir@gazprom.ru

Gazprom on social media

 

You just read:

Alexey Miller and Milorad Dodik, member of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Presidency, discuss supplies of Russian gas

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.