Post Oak Roofing Earns Coveted GAF Certified Roofing Contractor Status
Post Oak Roofing
Post Oak Roofing, newest GAF Certified Roofing Contractor is proud to serve Allen, Tyler and East Texas.
With over a decade of roofing industry experience and serving the greater Allen, Post Oak Roofing is honored to become the newest member of the elite GAF Roofing Certified Contractor Program”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen, TX based roofing contractor, Post Oak Roofing announced today they were hand-selected by The GAF Corporation to join the elite roofers in the United States. Post Oak Roofing is now the newest GAF Certified Roofing Contractor ™ in the GAF contractors’ program.
The GAF Certified Roofing Contractor ™ program is considered one of the most exclusive roofing networks in the country. Hand-selected for commitment to client service, excellence in roof installations, reliability, and unparalleled craftsmanship. GAF Certified roofers represent less than 5% percent of the roofing contractors in the North American roofing industry.
To be selected into the number one recognized brand, GAF’s elite Contractor program, Post Oak Roofing had to meet high standards, including a minimum of five years’ experience, a clean profile with the Better Business Bureau, $1MM in general liability insurance, endorsements from distributors, a thorough Dun and Bradstreet background check, having all required state and local licenses, as well as having passed all GAF roofing application testing.
The stringent GAF roof application testing ensures Post Oak Roofing has a clear understanding of proper roofing shingle installation and the GAF Promise. GAF Certified Roofing Contractors are focused on installing the GAF Roofing System, which is more than just roofing shingles. Homeowners will have the opportunity to receive the GAF Roofing System Limited Warranty and guarantees when a roof is installed by a GAF Certified Roofing Contractor. The GAF Warranty can only be offered by a GAF Certified Roofing Contractor with GAF.
“With over a decade of roofing industry experience and serving the greater Allen, and Tyler Texas areas, Post Oak Roofing is excited and honored to become the newest member of the elite GAF Roofing Certified Contractor Program.” Said Ronnie Boudreaux, Co-Owner, Post Oak Roofing.
GAF not only stands behind the GAF roofing products but also the workmanship of the Certified Contractors. This is just one more way Post Oak Roofing, a GAF Certified Roofing Contractor, can provide greater peace of mind to its roofing clients, including extended roofing system warranties that offer workmanship coverage.
About Post Oak Roofing
Post Oak Roofing was founded in the Allen Texas area. Post Oak quickly expanded services to the entire Tyler, and East Texas areas. Post Oak Roofing is a local roofing contractor experienced in roof repair as well as insurance-related roof damage. Ronnie Boudreaux and Matthew Laine owners of Post Oak Roofing have been in the roofing industry for many years and opened Post Oak Roofing when they saw that homeowners could be given a better overall roofing experience. Post Oak Roofing was founded on customer experience excellence.
About GAF Certified Roofing Contractors:
When you choose a GAF factory-certified roofing contractor*, you know you’re getting the best in the business. Only 5% of roofing contractors in North America are GAF Certified®, a certification they renew every year. Plus, every GAF-certified contractor offers superior protection with the GAF Lifetime Roofing System, and have access to enhanced warranties, backed by GAF. This certification requires the contractor to be: Properly Insured & Licensed, Reputable & trustworthy, and Highly Qualified!
Ronnie Boudreaux
Post Oak Roofing
+1 469-363-6273
ronnie@postoakroofingllc.com
