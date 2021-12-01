Submit Release
Gay attorney to join Alameda court

When attorney Peter E. Borkon takes his oath of office as a judge sometime in early 2022, he will bring the number of LGBTQ people serving on the Alameda County Superior Court to 10. His joining the East Bay bench will further cement it as having the largest contingent of out jurists of any superior court in Northern California.

Gay attorney to join Alameda court

