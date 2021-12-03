Submit Release
22K Mystery Boxes sold out within 60 seconds: Mazinger Z NFT sets Binance record sales

Mazinger Z, authorized sculptures sold in conjunction with NFT, Closing out sales of 0.6 million USD in revenue with the support of buyers from in the world.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world renowned Japanese classic Manga, Mazinger Z, authorized sculptures sold in conjunction with its NFT format opened for sale on Nov 26th at 7:00pm GMT+8. By 7:02pm GMT+8, all 22,000 of these mystery boxes priced at 27 USD were completely sold out. Closing out sales of 0.6 million USD in revenue within 2 minutes with the support of buyers from all over the world.

Mazinger Z NFT is based on the classical Japanese Manga, Mazinger Z and authorized by Gou Nagai to create Mazinger Z Infinity Final Battle Collection-worthy sculptures, it is sold in conjunction with 720 degrees 3D Videos sold in NFT format. This cross generational project was launched on November 26th 2021 on Binance’s NFT marketplace. Launched by ACG SPACE, a new arm of Norika International, this project strives to provide genuine NFT products to all ACG Lovers through combining physical sculptures with blockchain technology.

This series includes 17 formats: classic battling scenes such as Mazinger Z Infinity Final Battle, super robotic photos, cinemagraphs, videos, etc. The set of collection-worthy physical sculptures includes the robot statue itself, replacement parts, LED lighting and its authorization card. Future plans include developments of an NFT-crypto game to further increase the valuation for the new launched NFTs, as ACG SPACE continues its mission to create a unique ACGuniverse for all of its users to enjoy.

