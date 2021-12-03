LocalBitcoins’ Mobile App Downloaded by 100,000+ Customers in First Weeks
The popular Bitcoin trading app and wallet has passed the 100,000 download mark, just weeks after its public launch
Just a few weeks after the public launch of our mobile app, the app has been downloaded over 100,000 times.”HELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, LocalBitcoins, the world’s leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin marketplace has announced that its mobile app, made available for Android and iOS just weeks ago has now passed 100,000 downloads.
— Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins' Chief Marketing Officer
“Just a few weeks after the public launch of our mobile app, the app has been downloaded over 100,000 times”, shared Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins’ Chief Marketing Officer. “We have also seen tens of thousands of new customers join our platform through the app, with a large percentage from African countries.” With French, Portuguese, Swahili, Spanish and English among the 13 languages available, LocalBitcoins is able to cater to the majority of those living in Africa.
LocalBitcoins prides itself on its global customer base and has always held inclusivity as one of its main focuses. Bringing Bitcoin Everywhere is all about inclusivity. “Our platform must not only be available worldwide, but also truly accessible and usable. In fulfilment of this, one factor we have placed weight on is the translation of our app. The app is currently available in 13 languages with many more to follow”, shared Jukka Blomberg.
About LocalBitcoins
Founded in 2012, LocalBitcoins is the world's leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin trading marketplace. Our mission is to promote financial inclusion by enabling people to buy, store, transfer and sell bitcoin in an easy, fast, and secure way — globally.
