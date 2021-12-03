Axeno kick starts a new chapter
ArgilDX Consulting Private Limited, today announced a new chapter in its growth journey and from hereon will be known as Axeno Consulting Private Limited.
Evolution is necessary with time, and we are happy to be moving ahead . At Axeno our motto is Reimagining Customer Experience & we are looking forward to offer an avant-garde level of services.”NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArgilDX Consulting Private Limited, today announced a new chapter in its growth journey and from hereon will be known as Axeno Consulting Private Limited. The company also unveiled a brand new logo, which signifies the four pillars of its brand philosophy - Intuitive Design, Integrated Omnichannel experiences, Availability, and Innovation.
— Ankur, Pankaj - Co-Founders at Axeno
The team at Axeno is all set to enter into a new phase in which it will be steering ahead as Axeno Consulting and functioning independently of the Argil DX brand globally. The India team has left a mark by doing superlative work in the digital transformation space using niche technologies and will continue this independent journey forward under the India leadership team.
Even though the company has evolved and has a new identity, its leadership team, style of working, and the fundamentals of excellence will continue to be helmed by the Team that brought us till here. Going forward, Axeno will continue to work with customers in the Americas, India, APAC and the MEA region, and continue to do the path-breaking work that they are known for, as also becoming future-ready.
Commenting on the changes, Ankur Mittal and Pankaj Bansal, co-founders at Axeno said, “Evolution is necessary with time, and we are happy to be moving ahead in the right direction. At Axeno our motto is ‘Reimagining Customer Experience’ and we are looking forward to offering an avant-garde level of solutions and services. We would like to thank our teams for their relentless support in this journey and reassure our customers that despite the name change, our values that they know us for, remain intact. Our consumers can expect the professional and personal excellence, commitment, independent thought, bold moves they associate us with. We are excited about this new phase and the new projects that we are working on.”
The global business environment has evolved drastically in the last decade and more so in the last few years. To keep pace with these changes, Axeno will be adopting newer future-ready technology stacks to serve the needs of digital transformation, data analytics, e-commerce, e-forms, digital campaigns, data security and content management.
At the heart, Axeno will continue with the people you know, value and trust and offer the level of expertise, diligence, leadership, teams, personal excellence, and commitment that it has been known for in the last decade.
About Axeno Consulting
Axeno Consulting is a leading IT services company serving customers globally in insurance, banking, financial services, manufacturing, retail, business operations, automotive and covers digital transformation, omni-channel experience design & delivery, digital asset design, UX design, data analytics, hyper-personalisation, e-commerce, AI-ML, digital campaigns, data security and content management and cloud technologies. For more information visit www.axeno.co
