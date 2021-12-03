MEXC Global Brings Automated Trading Tools to the Platform
MEXC Global, one of the world’s foremost digital assets and crypto exchanges, today announces it has partnered with Gunbot and HummingbotSINGAPORE, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEXC Global, one of the world’s foremost digital assets and crypto exchanges, today announces it has partnered with Gunbot and Hummingbot as it works to give its users more options for trading on its platform.
MEXC Global will integrate Gunbot and Hummingbot into its website, which means users will be able to download and run the trading tools on their own machines, allowing for faster, and more privacy-focused transactions.
This is a user-focused update to MEXC Global which has been designed to give its customers access to professional-grade API trading tools to help them gain an edge in the highly competitive world of trading cryptocurrencies.
Outgun the competition
Gunbot is one of the most used tools for trading automation. It runs on your own machine, is faster than cloud-hosted bots, and is extremely privacy-friendly ensuring customers benefit from a great user experience, while at the same time allowing them to trade at the highest level quickly and effectively.
Gunbot is a locally installed software to automatically trade on the most popular exchanges for cryptocurrencies, it runs on Windows, macOS, Linux, and even on a Raspberry Pi.
And Gunbot can monitor the market and trade on your behalf, day and night, catching every opportunity that is available on MEXC Global.
Gain an edge
Hummingbot is open source software that helps its users build market-making and arbitrage bots that can run on crypto exchanges, centralized or decentralized.
With MEXC Global integrating Hummingbot to its platform, customers will be able to use it to help gain an edge over other traders, and maximise their potential returns.
About MEXC Global
Established in April 2018, MEXC Global is a digital asset trading platform with over 7 million users, which offers users one-stop services including spot, margin, leveraged ETFs, derivatives trading and staking services. The core members of the team come from international enterprises and financial companies and have experience in blockchain and financial industries.
