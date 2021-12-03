Ship Building And Repairing Producing Companies Are Increasingly Using Green Shipbuilding Technologies

Ship Building And Repairing Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shipbuilding companies around the world are increasingly using green shipbuilding technologies to comply with environmental rules and regulations. Technologies being used for shipbuilding include ships with no ballast systems that block organisms entering the ship and eliminate the need for sterilization equipment, Sulphur scrubber systems, waste heat recovery systems, speed nozzles, exhaust gas recirculation systems, advanced rudder and propeller systems, fuel and solar cell propulsion systems and use of LNG fuels for propulsion and auxiliary engines. Ships built using these technologies have significant energy savings and low carbon emissions.

Major players covered in the global shipbuilding industry are Hyundai Heavy Industries, Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd., Fincantieri S.p.A., General Dynamics Corporation.

To reduce environmental threats, key players in the industry are providing environmentally friendly ship repair and maintenance services. One of the emerging trends is the replacement of the traditional approach of shot blasting machines used to strengthen, clean, or polish any metal surface or metal, by ultra-high-pressure water blasting systems. Shot blasting uses abrasive materials to clean the surface of the ships which are hazardous to environment, whereas water blasting doesn’t use any kind of abrasive material, it just uses a stream of water with high pressure to clean the internal and external parts of the ship. Water blasting has many environmental benefits, it has the ability to recapture the water and reuse it thus reducing waste.

The ship building and repairing market consists of sales of ships and shipbuilding and repairing services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in operating shipyards. Shipyards are fixed facilities with dry-docks and fabrication equipment capable of building a ship, defined as watercraft not typically suitable or intended for personal or recreational use. Ship building, which is also referred to as ship construction, includes the construction of ships, their repair, conversion and alteration, the production of prefabricated ship and barge sections, and specialized services, such as ship scaling.

The global ship building and repairing market size is expected to recover from COVID-19 crisis and grow from $177.81 billion in 2020 to $191.89 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.06%.

TBRC’s ship building and repairing market report is segmented into ship building, ship repairing, passenger, offshore, containerships, tankers, refrigerated vessels, bulkers, others, goods transportation, passenger transportation.

Ship Building And Repairing Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ship building and repairing market overview, forecast ship building and repairing market size and growth for the whole market, ship building and repairing market segments, and geographies, ship building and repairing market trends, ship building and repairing market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and ship building and repairing market shares.

