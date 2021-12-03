Revised Regulations Allow Oral Biologics And Biosimilars Companies To Employ New Technologies And Testing Methods

Oral Biologics And Biosimilars Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revised its regulations to eliminate outdated biologics requirements, thus allowing drug manufacturers to employ new manufacturing technologies and testing capabilities. Moreover, pharmaceutical companies are shifting towards large molecules and biologics for drug development. Pharma companies had focused on small molecules for decades, but the rate of innovation in that field has slowed dramatically, leading to the shift towards biologics. The unmet needs with respect to chronic disease therapies help drive pharmaceutical companies to innovate and develop biologic molecules.

Biologics are drugs made from living cells using highly complex technology, while biosimilars are biological products which are being produced to be identical to a biologic already approved, known as reference drugs. Biosimilars should have similar safety and efficacy compared to the reference biologic product. The oral biologics and biosimilar market comprise of biologics and biosimilar drugs through oral delivery route, for the treatment of chronic diseases.

The oral biologics and biosimilars market consist of sales of oral biologics and biosimilar products and related services used to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, and cancer.

The oral biologics & biosimilars market is segmented into tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitors, lymphocyte modulators, interleukin inhibitors, GPCR (insulin, growth hormone, parathyroid hormone) modulators, immunostimulants, others, diabetes, arthritis & Chron`s disease, cancer, infectious diseases, other autoimmune diseases, others diseases, vaccines, proteins & peptides, monoclonal antibodies, others, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies.

The global oral biologics and biosimilars market size is expected to grow from $3.07 billion in 2019 to $5.79 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. Also, the market is expected to growth to $8.69 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 22.5% and to $23.59 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 22.1%.

Technology is expected to be a continued driver of oral biologics and biosimilars market growth during this period. An area of particular development is likely to be physiology simulation modeling. Markets such as this one will benefit from the greater efficiencies offered by developments in this area.

Major players covered in the global oral biologics and biosimilars market are Merck & Co, GlaxoSmithKline, Novo Nordisk, ALK-Abello A/S, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc.

