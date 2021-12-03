Soul Singer The Late Linda Jones Hometown Newark New Jersey Honors Her Legacy with Naming A Street After Her

Soul Singer Linda Jones

The 13th Annual Linda Jones Day will celebrate renaming Sherman Ave to Linda Jones Way on Linda Jones’ birthday December 14, 2021

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 14, 2021 Newark, New Jersey the place where legendary soul singer Linda Jones was born and died will honor her musical legacy with a street naming of Sherman Ave to Linda Jones Way. The ceremony will take place at 3 pm EST sharp, location corner of Sherman Ave & Poinier St Newark, New Jersey. The Jones family lived at 165 Sherman Ave and Jones fell into a diabetic coma in that very house on that tragic day March 14, 1972, while coming home to rest between shows a the legendary Apollo Theater.

Jones well known for her classic soul ballad Hypnotized and Your Precious Love passed away at only 27 years of age. Thirteen years ago on Jones’ birthday December 14, 2008 Newark New Jersey honored Jones’ musical legacy and proclaimed December 14, forever Linda Jones Day in the City of Newark in honor of her musical legacy and Grammy Nomination. That year Jones was nominated for a Grammy posthumously along with her daughter Terry Jones and Helen Bruner for the song Baby I Know.

Jones' daughter Grammy Nominated Terry Jones will accept the honor on behalf of her late mother. A Private VIP Only reception will take place following the street naming at a non-disclosed venue in downtown Newark, which will feature a discussion with Jones’ long time platinum producer George Kerr who will discuss The Making of Hypnotized and other Jones hits. The evenings music will be provided by WBLS. FM, DJ Qua.

Linda Jones Day December 14, 2021