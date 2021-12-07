Theodore Naima Personal Injury & Medical Malpractice Lawyer Ranks Top 5% in New York State Amongst Peers
Theodore Naima, a personal injury and medical malpractice lawyer, has managed to rank in the top 5% amongst peers from over 70 practice areas.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York law firm Theodore Naima was the recipient of the AV Preeminent® rating from Martindale-Hubbell® in 2021. The annual AV Preeminent rating uses a peer review system to evaluate attorneys for their high ethical standards and strong legal ability. Martindale-Hubbell has long been recognized as setting the gold standard for lawyer ratings, signifying the highest degree of peer recognition and professional excellence. The annual awards honor the firm and others in the legal industry who embrace achieving excellence and pursue this approach in client matters. He has received this award annually since 2015 and is proud to instill strong ethical standards in his firm.
In 2021, accident attorney Theodore Naima was also selected to the New York Metro Attorney Super Lawyers List and has received this award annually since 2015. No more than five percent of lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor. Super Lawyers is a Thomson Reuters business with a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas. These lawyers have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
The recognitions are the latest demonstration of the firm’s commitment to setting high standards, client service, and professional competence.
In recent history, Ted was inducted into the New York Law Journal Verdict Hall of Fame, and recognized as the highest jury verdict award in New York State in 2015 in a pedestrian motor vehicle accident. With a jury verdict of $9,000,000 in the Ramos v. Bartis case, this was the top verdict in the state of New York in the entire year of 2015.
Theodore Naima is a national law firm with offices in New York and Florida and has over 20 years of trial experience with thousands of cases he has fought for. His specialty in personal injury, medical malpractice, and wrongful death cases has placed him in the top tier of trial injury lawyers in the state.
Mitchell Cornell
Juris Digital
+1 855-593-6935
email us here