Independent Author Self Publishes Social Emotional Chapter Book for Middle Graders that Supports Local Animal Shelter
S.A. Beach wrote a book called Tessie and Lola Save the Dogs based on his own dogs who use their special abilities to help lost dogs find their way back home.
My favorite parts are when Lola uses the tablet to call a taxi and when the strays get adopted. I am happy I have it because I can share it with my brothers and sisters and they can enjoy it too”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tessie and Lola Save the Dogs is a grounded story of how two dogs use their talents to help lost animals find their way back home or into a shelter. Tessie is one of the fastest and most agile dogs in the world while Lola discovers she has an uncanny ability to master computers and can read her owner’s emails. Together, they formulate a plan to find and save the animals in need. Tessie must overcome her fears and discover her inner bravery to venture into the unknown city while Lola tries to monitor Tessie's progress from home but often gets distracted by wildly addictive video games. Along the way, they discover the city has a lot more than just animals who cannot find their way home. Angry city dogs, hungry strays, and animal shelter workers become just some of the hurdles that Tessie and Lola must overcome if they are to Save the Dogs.
— Kenny, 10 Years Old
A portion of this book’s proceeds will be donated to a local animal shelter. There are a lot of great dog and animal rescue shelters out there with a lot of good people doing unbelievably amazing things everyday, helping abandoned and unwanted animals. But then you hear and read about this rescue in particular: 100+ Abandoned Dogs of the Everglades - Florida Dog Rescue. This is a shelter that takes it to another level and for every book sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to them.
This book shares the story of two uniquely talented dogs who decide to use their special abilities to help other animals in need. The story touches on subjects and issues that face today’s younger generation: learning computers, dealing with bullies, playing video games, accepting those who are different and helping those in need. It is only available in this paperback edition as I feel there is something organically special about holding a book in your hands, turning page after page, that a computer does not foster. I also believe that for most of us, we can all agree that our children could all use a little less screen time.
The book can only be purchased online at https://www.tessieandlola.com/savethedogs/p/tessie-and-lola-save-the-dogs
