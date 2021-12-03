Independent Author Self Publishes Social Emotional Chapter Book for Middle Graders that Supports Local Animal Shelter

Tessie and Lola Tessie and Lola Save the Dogs

S.A. Beach wrote a book called Tessie and Lola Save the Dogs based on his own dogs who use their special abilities to help lost dogs find their way back home.

My favorite parts are when Lola uses the tablet to call a taxi and when the strays get adopted. I am happy I have it because I can share it with my brothers and sisters and they can enjoy it too” — Kenny, 10 Years Old