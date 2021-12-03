Listing Tool For Industrial Real Estate - Space4Rent Network Launch

List your industrial shop, storage, yard, or warehouse space during none peak times.

ShopSpace4Rent is designed to help maximize the optimization of available unused industrial space.

The concept of renting temporarily unused industrial space will be a game changer and save smaller companies rental and leasing costs while providing a much needed service to the industry.” — Bill Borger

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As construction and industrial/manufacturing contractors, we are obsessed with optimizing our profit from equipment and we ignore our largest single investment - our yard, repair shop, and offices. It is crazy to think we let our largest asset (aka shop and yard) go underutilized when seasonality and workflow variations can make our yard and shop look like a ghost town. What if, when your yard and shop look like a ghost town, someone from a different industry is willing to rent them from you for a pretty penny?

Introducing ShopSpace4Rent, the Flex Space Concept for construction and other industrial companies. The flex space concept is essentially renting out your underutilized space or a portion of your space (on a short-term basis) to other companies in other industries who need a short-term fix. The Space4RentNetwork will do this for you. Simply list your space, for example, an Industrial Shop for Rent, black it out for seasonality, and this network will connect you to other potential short-term tenants. Space4Rent makes the introduction and you decide if it is the right fit. Welcome to the Airbnb equivalent for shop and yard space!

Maybe a manufacturer needs additional space with an Industrial Yard for Rent, for a bulge contract while your fleet is out working (your shop), or, a trucking company needs a temporary space for fleet maintenance (your shop), or, your material distributors need your yard to stage materials, or, another company needs space for its own geographic expansion to your city. Now, with Space4Rent, you can get connected to potential tenants and turn your largest asset into a revenue generator. Yesterday, the service became international with both Canadian and US based industrial properties. Check out Industrial Shop Space Florida for the site's first US listing! Right now, for a limited time, the site will let you list your space for free for a whole year. You can always say no to potential tenants but you won’t know if you don’t list.

Space4Rent Network Introduction - Shop Space, Yard Space, Storage Space, Warehouse Space, and more.