Insight Medical Systems Completes First Hip and Knee Surgeries with ARVIS Augmented Reality Navigation System

Dr. Robert Limoni performs the first total knee arthroplasty navigated with ARVIS®, shown with an illustration of the augmented reality display seen by the surgeon.

Seven surgeons in the USA have completed over thirty hip and knee arthroplasty procedures with ARVIS in a range of clinical settings.

ARVIS was surprisingly easy to incorporate into our surgical workflow. I found it precise and accurate without the tremendous cost and inefficiencies that robotics has introduced to our specialty.” — Michael Nett, M.D.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insight Medical Systems has completed the first clinical cases with its ARVIS® wearable augmented reality navigation system in conjunction with DJO’s EMPOWR™ implants. Seven surgeons across the country navigated over thirty total hip and total knee arthroplasties.

“I am impressed with the accuracy and simplicity of ARVIS and look forward to seeing this technology grow,” said Robert Limoni, M.D., Holy Family Memorial. “Having experienced the evolution of robotics, augmented reality will improve future outcomes in joint-arthroplasty in a cost-effective way.”

“ARVIS was surprisingly easy to incorporate into our surgical workflow. I found it precise and accurate without the tremendous cost and inefficiencies that robotics has introduced to our specialty. Robotics and navigation, as we know it today, will quickly be replaced by this more sophisticated technology.” – Michael Nett, M.D.

This milestone not only emphasizes the value of ARVIS in clinical use, but also the adaptability of this technology to a range of clinical settings. In the last two weeks ARVIS was used at an orthopedic specialty hospital, community hospitals, large research hospitals, and an ambulatory surgical center (ASC). This list includes sites where use of computer assisted surgery is standard, but also facilities that have historically not had access to navigation technology.

“We believe technology should be an integral part of orthopedic surgery, but its benefits shouldn’t be limited to a handful of hospitals that can afford million-dollar robots. It should be accessible to smaller community hospitals and ASC’s where an increasing proportion of elective surgeries are being performed.” – Nick van der Walt, CEO, Insight Medical Systems.

With its proprietary surgical augmented reality eyepiece, ARVIS was designed to be streamlined and cost-effective, making it accessible to any facility where orthopedic surgery is being conducted.

"ARVIS is exciting because it's computerized navigation that uses the principles of minimalization, accuracy, and currently available equipment (helmets) with minimal footprint in the OR. The navigation camera moves from a large stationary apparatus to be the surgeon. This is the next step we were looking for." – Ayal Segal, M.D.

About Insight Medical Systems

Insight Medical Systems is a medical device company focused on orthopedic surgical procedures. It is leveraging augmented reality technology to provide a highly cost effective and easy-to-use alternative to surgical navigation systems and robots. For additional information visit www.insightmedsys.com.

ARVIS is a registered trademark of Insight Medical Systems.