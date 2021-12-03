Inslee announces FEMA mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit coming to Western Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee in partnership with the Washington State Department of Health, the King County Executive’s Office, Public Health – Seattle & King County, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Washington State Emergency Management Division, and King County Emergency Management, announced today that FEMA is preparing to send a mobile vaccination unit to several western Washington communities to ensure life-saving COVID-19 vaccines are given out to the public quickly and equitably.

“This is great news in the ongoing fight against COVID. I am grateful for our strong partnership with the federal government, and these FEMA Family Mobilization Clinics coming to King County is a great result of that partnership,” said Inslee. “This is an innovative model that will help increase equitable access to vaccination for all Washingtonians.”

The mobile site is scheduled to open Dec. 20th and will operate for about 30 days. Current planned locations include, but are not limited to:

• Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center, 31510 Pet Von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way • Additional site to be determined

“We’re grateful for President Biden’s leadership, and for the partnership of the White House in keeping everyone in King County safe this winter, including one of the first Family Vaccination Units in the nation operating right here in south King County,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine. “The free home tests and other new tools in President Biden’s plan, paired with our vaccine verification program here in King County, will help keep families healthy during the holidays, schools open for our students, and ensure small businesses and restaurants can recover.”

“We know vaccine demand is high in certain parts of our state, both for pediatric doses and for booster doses. I’m thrilled so many people are rolling up their sleeves to further protect themselves, their families, and their communities,” said Dr. Umair A. Shah, DOH Secretary. “To end this pandemic, it is critical vaccines are widely available for everyone. Adding this mobile unit to our toolkit will help us speed up the vaccination process and reach families who have had a more difficult time finding appointments.”

“Booster demand is strong in King County, because people know that they are safe, effective, and will give each of us added protection so our community can recover faster from the pandemic. This mobile vaccination unit from the federal government will help us expand our vaccination capacity as some are waiting for appointments and gives us flexibility to station vaccination resources where the need is the greatest. It’s this kind of strong partnership among local, state, and federal partners that is key to our recovery,” said Dennis Worsham, Interim Director for Public Health – Seattle & King County.