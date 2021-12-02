DLNR News Release: THERE’S ONLY ONE WAY TO APPLY FOR COVETED DOCARE OFFICER POSITIONS

Newsroom Posted on Dec 2, 2021 in Latest News

(HONOLULU) – Showing the immense popularity of positions with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE), hundreds of prospective applicants jumped the gun and sent their resumes in via social media sites. DLNR has notified these individuals that there is only one way to apply to become a Conservation Resources Enforcement Officer (CREO) and interested people will need to act quickly to try and land one of the most highly sought-after civil service positions within State government.

The official, island specific job announcements will be released on the State Jobs website, jobs.hawaii.gov/careers , on December 4, 2021, at 12:00am. Applications will be accepted electronically through the State Jobs website. The number of applications accepted for each island is limited.

The job announcements will remain open until January 15, 2022, or upon the receipt of the specific number of applications stated on each job announcement, whichever comes first.

Interested applicants are urged to submit their applications immediately as these job announcements may close at any time.

In 2019, during the last recruitment for entry level CREO positions, application limits for all islands were reached and recruitment closed a few hours after the release of the job announcements.

DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla outlined the qualities the division is looking for to fill 46 open positions. “We’re looking for individuals who can work independently with very little oversight, but with a lot of initiative. They’re capable of being fast and reasonable thinkers. They need to like the outdoors and to have the ability to apply the wide gamut of natural resources laws and rules quickly and fairly.

Prospects who make it through the application process and preliminary interviews will then enter the DOCARE Recruit Training Academy which is held with support from Honolulu Community College’s Administration of Justice program.

DOCARE Lt. Carlton Helm leads the academy program and he noted, “The reason why these jobs are really sought after is because they are jobs with a purpose. And that purpose is you can be part of the solution in protecting the unique cultural and natural resources of Hawai‘i.”

Before gaining acceptance into the academy, applicants must meet all of the minimum requirements and successfully pass all the steps of the hiring process, including the physical agility assessment, that includes a hiking and swimming component.

Applicants are encouraged to read all the minimum qualifications and other requirements listed on the job announcement. If chosen for an interview, Neighbor Island candidates will need to travel to O‘ahu at their own expense.

Upon graduation, the new officers will continue their training in the Field Training Officer Program before being assigned to field patrol.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – Chief Jason Redulla and Lt. Carlton Helm SOTS:

https://vimeo.com/652636214

HD video – Learn more about being a DOCARE officer from these rookie CREOs:

Officer Edward Thompson: https://vimeo.com/497099799

Officer Kelly Woods: https://vimeo.com/487753285

HD video – DOCARE Training Academy graduation (July 30, 2020):

https://vimeo.com/443526446

Photographs – DOCARE Training Academy graduation (July 30, 2020):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/hbxhga7pv5fw9ww/AAC92ITFHrdmFRazc3bOsYMja?dl=0

Photographs – DOCARE officers on marine patrol, including CREO Kelly Woods:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/lzi5imw2ypi1fyq/AAAi-6Hqu9vABFjlKZVBZkbNa?dl=0

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Senior Communications Manager

(808) 587-0396

[email protected]