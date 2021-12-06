Massachusetts Business Mastermind Reynaldo Santana Makes an Impact on Small Businesses Worldwide
How To Get Access To $10,000/Month In Advertising Grants In The Next 60 Days.
Imagine being PAID to take an education first approach with your business or brand. It's time we give first before we receive.”BOSTON, MA, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During these unprecedented times where nearly 1 in 2 small businesses are closing their doors, one marketing expert is reinvigorating the marketplace—introducing Impact Annex, the brainchild of Reynaldo Santana. The Boston company is positioning entrepreneurs and companies to pivot to an education-first approach. In these turbulent times, the innovative marketing mentor is taking his industry know-how beyond the Bay State to help organizations worldwide.
— Reynaldo Santana
According to a recent Deloitte study, researchers found the average marketing costs are more than 12 percent of the overall budget. Unfortunately, money most small companies do not have in these tough economic times. Santana suggests a new way to leverage institutional knowledge with a sure-fire way to reach the masses. Instead of the old-fashioned direct sales ploy, Santana upends the way small businesses think about marketing and impacting worldwide. His automated system propels industry leaders to the next level.
This sought-after teaching helps weary, 60 hours a week business owners break out of the "cross your finger" form of advertising. Instead, the Impact Annex levels the playing field with a revolutionary system that helps users create free education-based content and get paid while doing it.
Satisfied Impact Annex users like John P. rave, "It's a life-changer. I recommend it with all my confidence." And "This is the best program I have ever used." Says Kimberly J.
The coveted Impact Annex strategy converts viewers to long-term clients by introducing them to the educational arm of your business. Through a $120,000 per year advertising grant from fortune 500 tech companies, Impact Annex helps companies drive traffic, attention, and leads to their websites. Using the power of technology, Santana offers the key to a freedom-filled lifestyle, including free ads that tie into your business.
Santana's progressive program transforms entrepreneurs from "Sellers to Solvers" His multi-step game plan positions leaders to solve their customer base's real challenges and problems. The results-based platform offers rich content to build a reliable viewer base which translates into faithful customers. The professionals at Impact Annex are specialists in the Grant structure.
The 30 something marketing whiz is making waves in the financial sector by turning marketing on its head. As the author of the celebrated book Tradition Meet Innovation: Catching Up to Millennials, Santana teaches readers how to level up the gig economy.
The 5-star reviews read, "One of the best informative books I've ever read! I highly recommend this book to everyone who wants a step up in the marketing game and upgrade on customer-relationship management."
Impact Annex is multiplying the effectiveness of this go-to marketing guide with a state-of-the-art system that is reviving businesses and changing thought leaders into industry rock stars.
Therefore, If you are a small business owner in need of help, contact Reynaldo and start impacting your community today!
