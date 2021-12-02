State disciplines health care providers-R21-26

For immediate release: December 2, 2021 (21-236)

Contact: Sharon Moysiuk, Communications 360-549-6471 Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

Benton County

In September 2021 the Board of Psychology charged psychologist Richard M. Ostrom (PY00002822) with unprofessional conduct. Ostrom was allegedly observed to be nude at his office location on two separate occasions.

Clark County

In September 2021 the Nursing Commission granted the termination of oversight and monitoring of registered nurse Shannon Leigh LaTendresse (RN60321931).

Cowlitz County

In September 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of probation of massage therapist Amanda Renee Hart (MA00023855).

King County

In September 2021 the Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery Board amended a statement of charges against osteopathic physician Stephen Michael O’Connell (OP60194659). The amendment adds an allegation that O’Connell engaged in aggressive behavior towards a substance abuse monitoring employee after a required monitoring test was determined invalid.

In September 2021 the secretary of health entered an agreement with assistant behavior analyst Erin Elizabeth Damitio (AB61182734) where Damitio was granted an assistant behavior analyst license with the condition that she comply with a substance use monitoring program.

In September 2021 the Dental Commission granted the termination of conditions of dentist Kuzi S. Hsue (DE00006736).

Mason County

In September 2021 the secretary of health reinstated the license of registered nursing assistant Adriane A. Eichhorn (NA60794804) upon completion of the terms and conditions of a substance abuse monitoring program.

Pierce County

In September 2021 the Home Care Aid Program charged certified home care aid Amanda Jeanne Baugh (HM60786785) with being unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety due to a mental or physical condition.

In September 2021 the Chiropractic Commission entered an agreement with chiropractor Thomas Anthony Velickoff (CH00034710) and granted his request for reinstatement and placed his license on probation for three years. Velickoff must comply with the terms and conditions of the agreement and have a monitor present during treatment of all patients.

In September 2021 the Psychology Board modified an agreed order against psychologist Philip J. Frank (PY00000510) allowing Frank an additional six months to pay the fine required in the order.

In September 2021 the Pharmacy Commission charged pharmacist Josie Ann Fyhn-Willey (VA60242116, VB60205826) with unprofessional conduct. Fyhn-Willey allegedly failed to participate in a required substance abuse monitoring program.

Skagit County

In September 2021 the Medical Assistant Program charged certified medical assistant Sheng Yi Tan (CM60590574) with unprofessional conduct. Tan allegedly accessed multiple patient’s records and sent them sexually suggestive messages and photographs from a texting app. Tan is charged with computer trespass, 2nd degree extortion, and six counts of cyberstalking in Skagit County Superior Court.