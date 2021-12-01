Updated with Video* Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 3000 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Robbery (Fear) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Monday, November 22, 2021, in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:39 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects motioned as if to have a weapon and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/v_GyIONgR8Y

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.