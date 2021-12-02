MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, November 22, 2021 to Monday November 29, 2021

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, November 22, 2021, through Monday, November 29, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 59 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, November 22, 2021

An XBG BB gun was recovered in the 1300 block of Upshur Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-170-803

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of K Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-170-844

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of 14th Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-170-913

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1600 block of Morris Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-Devon Edwards, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 21-171-061

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

A Taurus M82 .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 900 block of 6th Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Michael Woodland, of Southwest, D.C., for Destruction of Property. CCN: 21-171-091

A CZ P-10F 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Shipley Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 21-171-116

An AW Custom .45 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 3300 block of 7th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-171-400

An FNH FN57 5.7x228 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3600 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-171-410

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4900 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-171-449

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of 2nd Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-171-453

A Springfield Armory XP-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-171-466

A .32 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3900 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old James Scott Owens, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, No Permit, AND Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone. CCN: 21-171-485

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Devonte Carter, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-171-487

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of W Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-171-522

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3200 block of 28th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26- year-old Aaron Smith, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-171-538

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Marvin Gustavo Lazo, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-171-539

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Tyrell Davon Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-171-540

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of First Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Zamar Sharpe, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-171-652

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Michael Lloyd Singleton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault on a Police Officer, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-171-720

A Smith & Wesson 469 9mm caliber handgun and a Ruger P95 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Davonta Lewis, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Allow Operation with Improper Tags, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Device. CCN: 21-171-944

A Norinco S4-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Summit Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Edwardo Castellieo Boomer, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-171-990

A Heritage .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1800 block of Q Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-170-018

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in 16th Street & Galen Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Christian Cleveland, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-172-133

Thursday, November 25, 2021

A Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2900 block of Langston Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-172-185

A Taurus PT738 .38 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-172-194

A Crossman Arms 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 100 block of G Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 53-year-old Frank Bennett, of Southwest, D.C., for Simple Assault, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-172-449

Friday, November 26, 2021

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Shepherd Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-172-805

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of First Street, Southwest. CCN: 21-172-813

A Taurus G2S .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 6th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-172-817

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Sig Sauer SP2022 9mm caliber handgun, and a Smith & Wesson SD9 9mm caliber (all pictured below) were recovered in the 2800 block of Gainesville Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Aaron Dates, of Southeast, D.C., 25-year-old David Cedric Townes, of Southeast, D.C., 19-year-old Rasean Malone, of Southeast, D.C., 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Tykale Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-172-830

A Mossberg 500 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 400 block of 51st Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Romaine Blunt, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Threats to do Bodily Harm, and Simple Assault. CCN: 21-172-860

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 14th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Johann Bernard Campbell, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Felon in Possession, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-172-950

A Ruger SR40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Jefferson Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Franklin Benjamin Villatoro, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Simple Assault, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Driving while Intoxicated, No Permit, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-172-966

Saturday, November 27, 2021

A Taurus Magnum Pro .40 caliber handgun was recovered at 24th Street & Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Leroy Ebron, III, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-173-031

A Remington Arms 870 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-173-138

A Taurus P738 .38 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-173-274

A FNH Herstal FNX-45 handgun and a Sig Sauer P320 .357 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1400 block of Downing Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-173-390

A Smith & Wesson M2.0 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Lamont Tyrone Thomas, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-173-447

A Taurus Millennium PT-111 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Joshua Ventura Emmanuel Perez, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Destruction of Property, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-173-524

Sunday, November 28, 2021

A Taurus PT-24/7 Pro CDS .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of N Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-173-651

A Sig Sauer P228 9mm caliber handgun, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a Springfield Armory XD9 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1500 block of 25th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-173-676

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Fort Davis Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Entry, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-173-735

A Sedco Industries SP-22 .22 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of V Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Jerome Walker, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-173-736

A Ruger SR1911 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Clifton Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-173-788

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Lebaum Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Donta Rene Armah, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-173-836

Monday, November 29, 2021

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Dante Coleman-Bey, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Leaving after Colliding, Fleeing, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-174-100

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-174-330

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3800 block of 9th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-174-346

A Ruger .22 caliber handgun was recovered at 800 block of 17th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Allensio Hymmie Simmons, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, Fail to Obey Officer, Unlawful Discharge of Firearm, Reckless Driving, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 21-174-426

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

