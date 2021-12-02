State Hosts Inaugural Event to Promote Veterans Workforce Recruitment

Nearly 100 attendees gathered last month for the Inaugural Veterans Initiative Networking Workshop and Social Event. The event was held at the Omaha Press Club, and hosted by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) and Department of Administrative Services (DAS).

During the event, senior military leaders from Offutt Air Force Base met with Nebraska business leaders and State officials to discuss the untapped potential for recruiting Veteran talent to address Nebraska’s growing workforce needs.

“Nearly 200,000 military men and women across the country each year retire or separate from service and transition into the civilian workforce, including around 1,000 from Offutt,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins, a former U.S. Marine Corps. Sergeant. “These individuals often have advanced skillsets and sought-after leadership skills that make them an important asset to our state’s workforce. We should do everything we can to show them the opportunities that are waiting in Nebraska, where they are needed and valued.”

The inaugural event featured multiple speakers and an overall discussion involving how to build a better pipeline between transitioning servicemembers and the Nebraska businesses and industries in need of their skillsets.

“This networking session is a great example of Governor Ricketts’ effort to engage all of State Government to support Veterans by promoting strong connections between retiring servicemembers and our local employers,” said DAS Director Jason Jackson.

During the session, participants had a chance to learn more about the DoD SkillBridge program, which DED, DAS, and NDVA are working to promote across Nebraska. Targeted toward servicemembers during their final 180 days on active duty before retirement or separation, SkillBridge showcases employers who are actively seeking Veteran talent, and creates hands-on work experiences that allow participants to test their fit in high-demand civilian jobs.

“We’re encouraging employers across Nebraska to get involved with this free program and advertise their opportunities and interest to career-seeking Veterans,” said DED Chief Strategy Officer and Retired Navy Commander Nichole Reiner. “This is a highly effective way for any company to gain direct visibility among these highly talented individuals who are preparing to join the Nebraska workforce.”

To learn more about SkillBridge and how to become involved, visit https://skillbridge.osd.mil or contact Nichole Reiner at nichole.reiner@nebraska.gov.