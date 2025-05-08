Doctor Discovers Nebraska’s Patient-Centered Medical Community

Dr. Jennifer Schneider had never set foot in Nebraska before visiting to interview for a medical position. Neither had her husband, Justin Gray. Yet after being in Nebraska for a few days, they were ready to stay. They knew Nebraska was the right place for them to balance their careers, enjoy life together, and raise their young daughter.

What immediately caught the attention of Dr. Schneider was the genuine warmth of Nebraskans. “The people here are very kind,” she observed. “I’ve lived a lot of places—in the Caribbean, New York City, Buffalo, Arkansas, Texas—and the people here are surprisingly kind. That is the biggest thing that stood out to me.”

An unhurried, caring culture

Dr. Schneider was especially impressed by the caring, considerate culture she witnessed within Nebraska’s healthcare industry. While working in other states, she had encountered an off-putting hyperfocus on efficiency and cost reduction in the medical profession. She found Nebraska to be refreshingly different. Medical providers took time to address the patient without being in a rush. This unhurried, patient-focused approach aligned with her own values as a doctor.

“That’s the culture at the hospital as well as the whole community,” said Dr. Schneider. “Do whatever you have to so you can take care of people. Don’t just rush to get to the next person. That’s really appreciated.”

Having experienced Nebraska’s attractive culture, Dr. Schneider and her husband ended their job search and decided to make North Platte their new home. “After I stopped here to interview and find out about the place, I stopped looking for work. I don’t think I can get much better,” Dr. Schneider said. They moved in July 2024, and she is now a general surgeon at Great Plains Health in North Platte. “We wanted to have space again, raise our family in a farm-like location, and be able to get to town and do the things we need to do. This works really well!” Dr. Schneider remarked.

Slowing down and doing things right

Dr. Schneider and her husband both grew up in rural Arkansas. With a shared interest in the healthcare profession, they wanted to go to medical school together. They chose to attend St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies. Dr. Schneider said the experience of learning and living in the West Indies was amazing for them. They spent the two-and-a-half years in medical training, while exploring the Caribbean islands.

They returned to the United States for two additional years of medical school in New York City, along with two years of residency. Living in New York didn’t appeal to them, though. They wanted a more relaxed, community-oriented lifestyle—like they had experienced growing up in Arkansas.

Moving to Nebraska gave them this opportunity. “The people are super friendly here; even when driving they are courteous,” Dr. Schneider said. “In Texas and New York City everyone is always rushed. Everything is fast paced when it doesn’t need to be. I feel like here in Nebraska we can slow down. There’s no need to rush. We can do things right.”

Reconnecting with the peace and joy of nature

Dr. Schneider and her husband have also enjoyed the natural beauty of Nebraska. “Coming from the east, we thought of everything looking like Kansas—just flat—but it’s not flat here. We live in the Sandhills, and it’s beautiful here. I thought everything would be cornfields. That’s definitely not the case. In North Platte we have a lot of hills,” Dr. Schneider said.

She and her husband enjoy the outdoors, and recreational opportunities were an important consideration for them when choosing where to live. “We don’t have to venture far for it to be a really pretty landscape,” she explained.

The relocation to Nebraska has allowed Dr. Schneider and Gray to spend plenty of time in nature, which includes running a hobby farm. “We like to go outside a lot. We have enough space where we live that most of the time we just go play with the goats and the chickens and the cats,” said Dr. Schneider.

“Probably the most peaceful thing is to go sit outside—and it’s quiet,” she added. The serenity of the Nebraska Sandhills is worlds apart from the tumultuous, nonstop noise of New York City. “I can spend time in the garden. I can finally enjoy being outside,” she said. “For me, that’s my favorite thing—to be able to go outside and let my four-year-old run and play.”

Dr. Schneider feels tremendously blessed to raise her daughter in such safe and peaceful surroundings. She appreciates being able to let her child run and play without the worry and stress that parents often have in bigger cities. “That’s been the most enjoyable part about living here; having the space and it being so relaxing. I can teach my kid how to ride a horse and do the things I grew up doing,” she explained.

A medical community working together

Dr. Schneider said she would especially encourage anyone in the medical profession to move to Nebraska. “I tell people they should come to Nebraska because the work environment is great,” she said. Dr. Schneider emphasized that Nebraska’s healthcare professionals have a spirit of cooperation, not competition. “Partners are not trying to steal cases. They will help you do cases,” she noted. “They’ll help you if it’s something new you haven’t seen before. Everyone works well together.”

While there are many draws for doctors and nurses to choose Nebraska, Dr. Schneider isn’t shy about recruiting any of her friends to the state—whatever their occupation. “You can buy land here and actually have a garden and space and not be living on top of other people,” she said. “There’s no traffic, people watch out for one another, and it’s so much more relaxing!”

