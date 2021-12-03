Freedom Energy Logistics Expands with New Office Space in Massachusetts
Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations.
On December 1, 2021, President and Founder, Gus Fromuth officially cut the ribbon for Freedom Energy Logistics’ new office in Westborough, MA. Standing alongside him are Bart Fromuth, CEO and Carol Ann Watts, Director of Energy Sales.
Energy Advisory Holds Ribbon-cutting Event with Clients to Celebrate
“While the decision to commit to new office space remains uncertain for many businesses, and in fact many have scaled back their office space with more remote operations during the ongoing pandemic, the success of our Municipal Group throughout the northeast, our immediate hiring plans, and embracing a hybrid work environment, made this an easy and necessary decision for our team,” stated Bart Fromuth, Chief Executive Officer. “Westborough is conveniently located for attracting professional and university talent from both the Boston and Worcester markets and the location supports our growth plans throughout the region.”
Fromuth continued, “We want to recognize the Carruth Properties team for making the coordination of our new office a pleasurable and seamless experience. The facility at 200 Friberg provides ample space for our current and future staffing plans, as well as offering a training facility and space for client events. We look forward to opening additional offices soon.”
With Freedom Energy’s corporate headquarters in Auburn, NH, the Westborough space supports the company’s expansion particularly for its specialized Municipal Business Unit. It allows Freedom’s Energy Advisors to better serve clients locally in MA and CT, while delivering best in class service and collaborating with partners.
Freedom currently serves more than 50 communities throughout the northeast and recently announced a strategic partnership with Colonial Power Group (CPG) designed to deliver tremendous value to municipal clients and local communities including Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) services. CPG serves 80 CCA clients in Massachusetts. Together, the advisories offer comprehensive energy services including energy procurement, demand management, and renewables in support of each city and town’s unique energy requirements and sustainability objectives.
In addition, as the group net metering administrator for four of Central Rivers Power’s hydro assets interconnected in New Hampshire, Freedom Energy is responsible for administration and subscription of the Central Rivers Power net metering group. Under the recently approved HB315 in NH, municipalities in the state of NH have a tremendous opportunity to take advantage of these renewable resources.
About Freedom Energy Logistics
Founded in 2006, Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The private company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations throughout the U.S. Freedom’s team of energy experts has worked with and delivered energy saving, environmentally responsible solutions for some of the largest commercial and industrial companies, municipalities, universities, healthcare facilities, and businesses. With its headquarters located in Auburn, NH, Freedom Energy also has employees serving clients locally throughout the regions. Freedom Energy has been twice named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America; recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Family Businesses in NH by Business New Hampshire Magazine. Stay Work Play’s Coolest Company for Young Professionals; and received multiple Business Excellence Awards from New Hampshire Business Review. For more information, visit www.felpower.com.
