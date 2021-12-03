Interview with Gautami Biswas: An impressive travel blogger
Interview with Gautami Biswas: An impressive travel blogger from rural India who overcame all odds to travel the world.
Gautami Biswas is a travel enthusiast, better be called as Hodophile. Having assisted and inspired people in travel guidance for years, Gautami decided to opt for the role of travel blogging and started writing her thoughts about travelling the world-famous tourist places and cultures. She has not only been curious to explore the taste, delight and cultures all over the world but has also opened an option for us to explore her mind and beauty of various destinations through her blog, Travel Revelation.
— You only die ONCE. You live EVERYDAY. Make everyday COUNT.
How did you decide to become a travel enthusiast?
Gautami-Coming from a very small town in rural India, I had an inane desire for travelling since my childhood. I used to escape into books to read about far flung places. I always wanted to share my thoughts, passions and inspirational facts with my friends and the people at large. And finally, I found Travelrevelation as a platform to portray my mind and thoughts.
What has been your most rewarding travel moment?
Gautami- Hah! a bit difficult question. See I have been through a lot of soul refreshing moment. Enjoyed thousands of the moment through this bewildered view of the universe. Paris had offered a combined touch of love, fashion, light and romance. And so far, my favourite place are Armenia and Iceland.
Can you share with us your brief journey to different cities?
Gautami-Yes, I would love to. One of my trips was to the city, Jalna- A quaint little hidden paradise in the Himalayas. It is a quiet and quaint place to relax your mind. Have also religious outlook temples and churches along with rich culture.
I had a short stay of three days in OSLO, capital of Norway. Had absolute pleasure there. It was also a remarkable experience like visiting the fortress, the shiny erected building of The Norwegian Parliament and The Opera. I mainly liked the sculptures across town there.
Armenia took my heart with its charm and beauty and its friendly people and ofcourse its delicious wines!!! Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, was another city that I enjoyed immensely.
Do you travel solo or with groups?
Gautami- Initially, I used to travel solo. Those were the days before blogging/vlogging became a thing. I never even had a camera!!! Just imagine! Now I travel with my fiance for the past few years and it's infinitely more fun than travelling alone, tbt.
Any interesting travel stories you want to share with the readers?
Gautami-Umm....there are many!!! But I'll share a couple. In Cambodia, we ordered tarantulas. It was a dare. I could barely eat the legs which were quite crunch. Hats off to Vinay for eating it while!!! We also tried the alligatir and snake meat there and found it pleasantly appetizing!
Another incident I would like to share is when we were trying to find our bus station in Tbilisi from where our van would leave for Yerrvan. No one spoke English and we were lost. A kind hearted bus driver practically drove us to the spot, got down from the bus and took us right to the place where the van was parked. Talk about kindness! It's these small incidents that stay with you for ever.
What preferably you notice during your trips?
Gautami-Mostly, architecture of building, seeing the way the residents live, local cuisine and its taste. I always eat the local cuisine of the place I’m visiting.
Would you rather see a lot of places or get to know one place well?
Gautami-I would love to see all the places but at a slow pace you know. Just like Quitting job one day and travelling full time at a slow pace.
Gautami-Now coming to the question that all the readers want to know,how do you make money to afford visiting different places?
I am a full-time government employee and I balance my job responsibility and my passion for travel. Also, I receive a decent amount from brand collaborations and deals that helps a lot.
