Susan Russo Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate as Regional Director

NATICK, MA, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate, a division of Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC, is proud to appoint seasoned real estate professional Susan Russo, as Regional Director. The addition marks the brokerage’s continued commitment to development, growth, and delivering best-in-class real estate service.

"I am truly honored to have been given this opportunity to work alongside the leadership team here at Commonwealth," Russo commented. "It is an exciting time to be joining this great company and brand as they continue with their impressive growth track and add cutting-edge programs and tools to their agent platform. I also look forward to partnering with the Sales Managers and supporting their vision and goals for their offices."

Russo brings an impressive combination of experience, knowledge, and success in the Northeast real estate market. Susan began her career as a sales associate and, after ten years, became a Sales Manager at Carlson GMAC. She then continued her career at Century 21 Commonwealth Real Estate (now Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate), where she led the #1 Century 21 Office in New England for over eight years.

For the past five years, Susan worked as a Senior Vice President with William Raveis Real Estate, where she managed the Boston & Greater Boston – North Regions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Susan back to the Commonwealth family,” said George Patsio, Managing Partner. “Susan shares the same agent-centric beliefs that we do, that focus on providing sales associates with the very best tools, technology, coaching, and support to provide exceptional service to their clients." Patsio added, "Susan is a charismatic, dedicated, and experienced leader. We are confident that her leadership style, impressive background, and accomplishments will have a significant impact on expanding our brand and position our sales associates for even greater success."

About Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC

Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC, is the parent company of Boston-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties. These two full-service real estate brokerages provide operational excellence, unparalleled market expertise and the best customer service experience to homebuyers and sellers in the Greater Boston, Cape Cod, South Coast, South Shore and Rhode Island areas. In 2020, the brokerages generated

over $3 billion in real estate sales volume, with nearly 40 offices and close to 1,000 agents. The firm is currently in the top 5% of brokerages in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate, a full-service real estate brokerage, provides top-notch industry knowledge and experience, cutting edge tools and technology, comprehensive marketing programs, and local and worldwide relocation support. Berkshire

Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate is a division of Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC. Visit www.commonmoves.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, India, and the Bahamas. In 2020, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network represented more than $138 billion in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity.

Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.