Badger Mining Corp. and TranSand Announce Expanded Partnership and Unit Train Capable Facility in the North Montney

Expanded Facility Brings Increased Capacity to Critical Growth Region

This expansion sets the stage for tremendous growth in the North Montney. Together with TranSand, we are building for the future.” — Adam Katz

BERLIN, WI, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Badger Mining Corp. (BMC) today announced a new partnership with TranSand Inc. This exclusive partnership in Fort St John will bring a significant increase in frac sand transloading capacity to the region.

“This expansion sets the stage for tremendous growth in the North Montney. Together with TranSand, we are building for the future,” says Adam Katz, EVP at Badger Mining. “The North Montney Shale has tremendous potential, and we are committed to the Canadian Energy Industry.”

The feeling is mutual. “The TranSand team is thrilled to expand on our already strong partnership with BMC on an expansion in FSJ,” says Norm Taves, President of Transand. “Badger is a highly respected, quality sand producer whom we have worked with for a long time, and BMC is known for supporting the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin for decades. The North Montney is an exciting growth market, and we could not be happier to enter into this exclusive arrangement with BMC.”

The benefits of this new partnership include.

• Track Expansion to transition to a unit train capable transload

• Increased Daily Capacity to keep up with the growing requirements at wellsite

• Exclusive partnership enabling improved efficiencies and increased throughput for our customers.

About Badger Mining Corp.: Badger Mining Corp is a family-owned, values-driven industrial sand supplier with a Team of awesome associates passionately pursuing excellence and stakeholder satisfaction. Our commitment to Canada goes back several decades, and we remain committed to the Canadian Energy Industry. With two mines in Wisconsin, one in West Texas, and a network of transloads throughout the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and beyond, we are the premier supplier of frac sand in North America. For more information, please see www.badgerminingcorp.com

About TranSand Inc.: TranSand Inc. is a progressive company that was formed to meet the industries need for facilities to store and transfer frac sand. These needs are being meant to help companies with their operations and to enhance their production and profitability. TranSand, your frac sand storage, and transfer specialists! “We do what we say we will do” For more information, please see www.transand.ca