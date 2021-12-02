Maryland State House Celebrates 10 Years of Chemical-Free Lawn Care

December 2, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Department of General Services today announced that 2022 will mark the Maryland State House’s 10th year of having the grounds exclusively use chemical-free pesticides and fertilizers.

“Maryland was one of the first state houses in the country to commit to chemical-free pesticides and fertilizers,” said Governor Hogan. “I am proud to announce our 10 year celebration on National Pollution Control Day and encourage other state and local governments to follow Maryland’s lead.”

In 2010, the Chesapeake Bay Cabinet asked states to transition to organic land care to reduce pesticide runoff into the bay. In 2011, the State House grounds were assessed and steps needed to transition were created, and by 2012, the Maryland State House Organic Land Project had commenced.

“As the facility managers of state owned property, DGS works tirelessly to ensure the State House grounds are healthy and vibrant,” said Department of General Services Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “Lawn care procedures of Maryland’s State House grounds can be a perfect model for the rest of the state and as well as the nation as they transition to chemical-free lawn care.”

The Maryland State House Organic Land Project replaced traditional gardening practices with chemical-free gardening on the State House grounds. The purpose of the project was to improve the health and appearance of the State House lawn, as well as, helping to protect public health and natural resources, such as the Chesapeake Bay.

