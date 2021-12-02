One-Night-Only Experiential Performance by Alicia Keys Interweaving Music, Art, and Technology at Superblue Miami
Organized by Superblue, Therme Art, and Neurotechnology Pioneer MindMaze, Secret Soirée Marked Launch of New Series of Experiential MYND ProgramsMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last night, in a special one-night-only event organized by Superblue, Therme Art, and neurotechnology pioneer MindMaze, Alicia Keys led 600+ invited guests through an immersive, guided meditation and musical performance at Superblue Miami. Known for her timeless songs, spiritual musicality, and activism, the 15-time Grammy® Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer has always focused on uplifting her audiences and has increasingly focused on mental health and meditation in her personal life and work.
Presented during Miami Art Week, Secret Soirée introduced MYND Experiences, a new series of experiential, neuroscience-based programs developed as part of Therme’s joint venture with MindMaze, exploring how neurotechnology can be used in art, architecture, design, and music to create dynamic environments that advance mental and physical wellbeing. The next program in the series will be a multisensory musical experience based on this performance and incorporating MYND technology, launching at Superblue Miami in 2022.
Secret Soirée opened at 7pm, with guests invited to explore Meadow by DRIFT, an interactive, upside-down landscape of suspended mechanical flowers that perpetually bloom in symbiotic response to the movement of the people below. Keys led a guided audio-visual meditation session in correspondence with the installation, using rhythm and sound to align body and mind within the environment and leading participants into a deeper state of consciousness.
At the end of the session, guests moved into a second installation at Superblue by art collective teamLab, where a set of responsive artworks—Flowers and People, Cannot be Controlled but Live Together – Transcending Boundaries, A Whole Year per Hour, interweaved with Universe of Water Particles, Transcending Boundaries—enlivens perception while exploring concepts of time and the relationship between individuals and their surroundings. Within this space, Keys performed live, enveloping guests in a multisensorial experience. The 75-minute set, including new music from her forthcoming album KEYS (out December 10), created a dynamic interplay between the artist and the artwork by teamLab, with Keys’ every movement affected and overlaid by the artwork’s projections.
The evening also included remarks from the event’s organizers, including Mikolaj Sekutowicz, CEO and Curator of Therme Art, Mollie Dent-Brocklehurst, CEO and Co-Founder of Superblue, and Tej Tadi, Founder and CEO of MindMaze.
“Throughout my life, I have always been about pushing past the boundaries and making music that exposes the deep connection we have with each other! The arts always make you see the world with fresh eyes,” said singer-songwriter Alicia Keys. “This one-night-only show was a beautiful display of how the arts and wellness can come together to foster deeper consciousness and explosive fun all at the same time. I am excited to collaborate with Therme Art, MindMaze, and Superblue and participate in the launch of such a groundbreaking initiative as MYND Experiences.”
“Combining meditation, sound, visuals, and neurotechnology, Alicia’s performance last night created a 720-degree sense-infusing and sense-encompassing experience for participants. The gathering launched a new program of MYND Experiences, which are conceived to spark awareness and discourse about how we can create healing spaces through the visual arts, architecture, and cultural engagement,” said CEO and Co-Founder of Therme Art Mikolaj Sekutowicz. “Therme Group is dedicated to placing a focus on personal wellbeing, and we are delighted to partner with the artist, creator, and mental health protagonist Alicia Keys, the neuroscience leader MindMaze, and experiential art pioneer Superblue to produce holistic experiences.”
Tej Tadi, Founder and CEO of MindMaze, noted: “The interactive, adaptive environment created by Alicia’s immersive meditation session and musical performance embodies the multimodal platforms MindMaze is dedicated to developing for the improvement of our collective mental health. Our launch of the ‘MYND’ experiences with Therme Art at Superblue Miami reflects our shared ambition in creating cultural experiences, spaces, and resources that advance a holistic approach to enhancing mental wellbeing globally.”
Superblue Cofounder and CEO Mollie Dent-Brocklehurst added: “Secret Soirée’s activation of DRIFT and teamLab’s installations at Superblue created a dynamic audio-visual environment rooted in these artists’ messages about creating harmonious and healthy relationships between each other and the world around us. Superblue’s mission is to amplify the role that artists play in our wellbeing as individuals and as a society, and we are excited to continue our collaborations with Therme Art and MindMaze.
