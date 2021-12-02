Inspired Technology names John McCarthy of Mansfield, MA to position of Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Growing technology company names new Executive Vice President to help with expansion plans

Inspired Technology, (http://inspiredtc.com), a premier, full-service technology design, installation, and integration firm specializing in both commercial and residential projects, has selected John McCarthy of Mansfield, MA to serve as the company’s new Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

In this role, McCarthy will oversee the growing firm’s sales and marketing team executives, while working with company CEO Stephen Rothwell to expand the company’s client base and market share. The company offers a wide range of solutions across numerous industries, including building control systems and automation, audio video ecosystems, cloud advisory services, intelligent lighting, data, unified communication, and security solutions. Inspired Technology clients come from many industries including therapeutics and biotechnical; the company also offers a residential channel for homeowners.

McCarthy comes to Inspired Technology with a strong resume spanning the fields of security and mechanical, electrical and chemical engineering. Previously, he was Regional Vice President and General Manager at FinishMaster, a leading independent distributor of automotive and commercial coatings; and prior to that, Vice President, Northeast Region for SecureAmerica LLC, where he developed marketing strategies that merged three separate brands into one and oversaw business and HR operations.

As Director of Global Sales and Operations, Watergroup Division of Culligan International in Rosemont, IL, he oversaw five channels in the wholesale and independent dealers in the U.S., Europe, Asia, India, Africa, Australia, and South America and retail/commercial/national accounts in U.S. He has additionally developed multi-technology offerings for a Boca Raton, FL based Security Services firm.

The University of Massachusetts Boston graduate lives in Mansfield, MA and is a native of Dedham, MA.

“I am looking forward to working with the Inspired Technology team as the company continues to grow” he said. “Technology is constantly changing and advancing, and this is an exciting time to be able to help our commercial as well as residential clients to be sure that they technology they choose best serves their needs.”

Stephen Rothwell, CEO of Inspired Technology, said, “We are very pleased to welcome John to the Inspired Technology team. His strong background and his industry experience makes him a perfect fit for our organization.”

About Inspired Technology

Inspired Technology is a second-generation family-owned business run by Stephen, Brian and Robert Rothwell III. It grew out of a telecommunications business launched by their father, Robert Rothwell II. As CAT 6 cables changed the field of AV and Security over IP; the Inspired Technology owners saw the advantages of integrating IP based systems as opposed to analog solutions. From there, the company began developing new services with an eye toward providing the very best technological solutions for both business and home use.

Inspired offers a breadth of commercial and residential audio video and automation control system solutions and services including structured & infrastructure cabling, low voltage wiring, SMART buildings, conference and huddle rooms, video displays, AV system design, IT hardware & software solutions, education classrooms, managed & cloud services, security & surveillance, access control, technology refresh, rack refresh, lighting and shade control, and more.

Inspired Technology is owned by members of the Rothwell family. Founders Stephen Rothwell and Brian Rothwell serve as the company’s CEO and CIO, respectively. A third brother, Bob, serves as the firm’s COO. Inspired Technology maintains offices at 50 Oliver Street, North Easton, MA 02356. For additional information, please visit www.inspiredtc.com, call 877-986-5111 or email info@inspiredtc.com.

