HR Managers Get New Release of Job References Website EasyJobReferences

Their resumes may get them the interview, but their references will get them the job!”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiters now have more powerful tools to guarantee faster checking of references for prospective job seekers. RefDep Incorporated, a company based in Las Vegas, Nevada, announced today the release of EasyJobReferences.com, a new and completely updated website from the original launched site from 2010 that provides secure online personal and professional job reference services. For a limited time, the code EZJRFirst10Free will give users ten free references to try the site for themselves.
EasyJobReferences.com allows recruiters and hiring managers to register and list the people being used as references. The site emails the reference sources, giving them an ID and password to login and answer questions to build a personal or professional reference for the job seeker. The site incorporates security measures that insure confidentiality.
The company points out many advantages of using their patented methodology, stating that this will eliminate the loss of a potential employee due to inability to get references in a timely manner. With the demand for skilled people becoming more crucial every day, the founders believe that the ability to check references instantly will provide a competitive advantage for users of the site. This patented technology saves employers time and money by automating this aspect of the recruitment process.
By utilizing EasyJobReferences.com, recruiters and hiring managers have access to reference givers on vacation or on the other side of the world. The reference givers can respond at their convenience without trying to coordinate a phone call. In addition, the process gives recruiters the ability to provide reference results to client employers without the overhead or inaccuracies of transcription processes.
About Easy Job References
Easy Job References, a division of RefDep Inc based in Las Vegas, Nevada, provides a powerful patented process for automating job references. Originally, launched in 2000, the company is a privately held corporation managed by professionals with extensive knowledge and experience in human resources and Internet technology. Easy Job References has successfully identified market needs in the human resources arena and is providing solutions to meet those needs.
